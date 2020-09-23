All students are eligible to apply for a refund of the Fund “A” portion of their student fees beginning Aug. 17 and ending Sept. 30, 2020. Students claiming and receiving a refund will lose benefits provided by Fund “A” users during the fall semester, 2020-2021. (See box at right.)
Paper applications are available at the Student Organization Financial Services office (200 Nebraska Union), the ASUN office (136 Nebraska Union) and the East Union Student Organization Financial Services office (314 Nebraska East Union). Applications can be found at this link. Applicants should return the paper form to 200 Nebraska Union or 314 Nebraska East Union. Digital forms can be emailed to Michaela Habe at mhabe3@unl.edu. The deadline to submit the Fund “A” refund forms is Sept. 30, 2020.
Students who complete a refund application and return it before the deadline will receive a refund for the amount of the refund requested. Refunds will be mailed by the end of October 2020.
Students claiming a refund will lose certain benefits provided by the above Fund “A” users. For details on the specific benefits that will be lost, please refer to the cover sheet on the refund application.