With 68% of the student vote, the Envision slate with Roni Miller for president and Drew Harrahill for internal vice president won the 2020 Association of Students of the University of Nebraska elections.
In a lower voter turnout than the 2019 ASUN election, 14% of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students voted, compared to 16% in 2019. Saisha Adhikari of Envision won external vice president with 93% of the vote.
The election portal was supposed to close at 8 p.m. but instead closed at 7 p.m. due to an error setting up the ballot, according to an ASUN statement. Due to the error, the voting period was extended until 8:45 p.m.
A sustainable alternative to the balloon release at Husker football games was supported by 61% of voters. However, the question posed was not written as it was when submitted by Sustain UNL.
The phrase “currently, the balloons are made from biodegradable material that is more environmentally friendly than latex, but still takes two years to degrade” was incorrectly added to the question, according to the Electoral Commission.
The inclusion of the phrase could have swayed the votes, according to the statement.
“We sincerely apologize to Sustain UNL and all students for this oversight, reaffirm our commitment to fair and accurate elections and commit to recommending changes in the process to ensure this does not happen in the future,” the statement said.
The creation of a peer-based warm line for non-emergency mental health situations also passed with 66% of votes.
A constitutional amendment to elect the president, internal vice president and external vice president all on one slate did not pass. It received 59% “yes” votes but needed a two-thirds majority to pass.