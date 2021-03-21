Black Nebraska baseball player pushes for more representation in the sport

A bat is swung, reaching a bit past the plate to ensure contact. The ball then lifts into the air of TCF Bank Stadium, carrying further and further until it clears the wall in right field.
Brice Matthews drops the bat immediately after contact and sprints toward the first base bag, not expecting the result that came from the swing. By the time it’s safely over the wall, he’s turning toward third.
“I was just trying to run hard,” he said postgame. “Because, at first, I didn’t think it had a chance of going out.”
As he approaches home plate at a much more casual pace, he taps his chest twice and points to the sky. Upon crossing the plate and finalizing the run, he removes his helmet and taps it against the headgear of a waiting teammate. Nebraska baseball leads 1-0.
It’s a relatively modest celebration, one that didn’t take place until the end of Matthews’s trip. The play fits in with how he describes himself as a player — he might not be the most expressive outwardly, but his demeanor still radiates energy.
“I'm not much of a bat flip guy because I don't really hit home runs like that,” Matthews said. “But other than that, I like to play with intensity. I might not say a lot, but I try to play with intensity and just play for the guy next to me and my teammates.”
The homer was the very first of his collegiate career, coming in just his sixth game of his freshman year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. And while he claimed he doesn’t talk often, he spoke up this last summer about racism and his experience being a Black baseball player.
“Minority people are put at a disadvantage just because of our skin and it’s not fair and that’s why most minority kids shy away from the sport not because of the difficulty but it’s because we are told that baseball is not made for us,” he said in a Twitter post in June 2020.
Matthews said he knows from experience there’s a lack of Black baseball players at every level. When he runs the bases after a solo home run like the one he hit on March 13, he does it as the only Black member of the Husker baseball team.
***
Matthews said as soon as he was born, his dad, who played baseball at the University of Kansas, put a baseball in his hand.
From there, he just kept playing and found success. Matthews attended Atascocita High School in his hometown of Humble, Texas, and became a top-100 ranked player in the state. His junior year, he batted .426 with four home runs, 42 hits and 23 stolen bases.
Matthews was also a two-sport athlete in his time at Atascocita. He played and excelled on the football field as quarterback, racking up 4,745 total yards and 54 total touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the fall of his senior year. He was named the District-22 6A Most Valuable Player for his performance.
While Matthews’s success was consistent in both sports, he said there were significant differences between the two.
“A difference is the intensity in some moments. I haven't played in a big baseball game yet, and I'm hoping to get to one here, and I know we'll get to it. So that'll be a new experience,” Matthews said. “The biggest difference is there's more African American kids playing [football]. That’s the one that sticks out the most to me.”
He didn’t have the chance to play his senior baseball season due to COVID-19, but he had already committed to Nebraska in October 2019. Matthews said he chose the Huskers due to his relationship with the coaches, including head coach Will Bolt, and the opportunity to compete in a Power Five conference.
Matthews has had an up-and-down start to his freshman year, playing in seven of the team’s eight games. He singled in his first collegiate at-bat, but overall went 1-for-8 at the plate in the opening two games. He’s currently tied for the most strikeouts on the team for the season.
That being said, the freshman has certainly had his moments. In the third game of the season, Matthews went 2-3, with a double and a team-leading four RBIs. His other big highlight of the season was the March 13 game against Iowa, where he hit a home run and was walked for another RBI.
Matthews is still looking to find a consistent groove, but he’s confident in his relationship with his coaches and that they’ll help him along the way.
“It goes back to them making me feel comfortable here. I feel like I can be the best me I can be,” he said. “All the coaches have helped me and guided me, whether it's little things with my swing, or working on my double play turns that I'm currently trying to work on, they're just trying to make me a better player and a person as well.”
***
Nebraska baseball doesn’t have a strong history when it comes to Black players. Matthews is the first Black player on the Huskers’ roster since 2014, and the program hasn’t had many historically.
The last Black players, Bryce Only and Grant Gamble, played for the Huskers in 2014 as freshmen. However, they both left the team following that season. Only ended up at Creighton University, while Gamble transferred to Azusa Pacific University.
This isn’t an issue exclusive to Nebraska, either. In 2020, 76% of Division I baseball players were white, and just 6% were Black. At the MLB level, 8.4% of players were Black in 2018, a number that has declined over the past 20 years.
Matthews said part of the reason Black participation in baseball is so low is because of how it’s presented — if it is at all. He said that baseball isn’t pushed as often as sports like basketball and football in Black communities, and that’s in part due to the stigmas surrounding the sport.
“The stigma is that baseball is boring, but it's one of the most fun sports to play. It's so much going on at one time that you don't even realize. I think people don't understand that,” he said. “And they see like, majority white people as well, and I think they shy away from that.”
Of course, Matthews understands the stereotypes and challenges of being a Black baseball player. He said in his aforementioned Twitter post he’s often been told he “talks white,” or that he isn’t Black because he plays baseball.
Along with that, he said being one of the only Black players can be an isolating feeling. According to Matthews, his teammates, no matter the race, have always made him feel comfortable, but there’s a gap between them regardless because of his skin color.
“I don't have someone like me that I can relate to all the time,” he said. “And it's definitely different because I have to do stuff that some of the other kids don't, with my actions and words and how I carry myself.”
Baseball has a long way to go in diversity efforts. The biggest key to making progress, Matthews said, is to make an effort to grow the game and push against some of the “restrictions” that exist, such as negative attitudes against bat flipping after a home run.
“The stigma of [bat flipping] is that it’s ruining the game,” he said. “And I don't think it is, I think it’s bringing a little bit more excitement to it. Players are having more emotion. That's what it's about, playing with emotion, having fun and doing it for the guy next to you.”
***
In a Black History Month video from Nebraska Athletics, Matthews appears sitting down, and introduces former Nebraska infielder Ken Harvey.
Harvey is more than worthy of recognition, as Matthews makes clear. The first baseman earned consensus first-team All-American honors in 1999, hitting 23 homers and leading the country with a .478 batting average.
Harvey, who also was an undergraduate assistant on the Nebraska coaching staff in 2014 and 2015, said he was “very grateful” to be included in the series, though the topic is one that should be celebrated outside of February.
“It was a cool experience, being recognized by my alma mater. I haven't really been accustomed to being a part of things like that,” Harvey said. “So it's nice to be recognized and honored, I guess I wish it wasn't just for Black History Month, but I'll take it. It was a cool thing to bring awareness to guys like myself who don't get that much notoriety.”
Harvey’s idea that the Black experience should be discussed year round is one that Matthews agrees with. Matthews said it inspired him to speak out last summer, in the midst of protests over the death of George Floyd.
“It was just something that I thought should be said from a perspective of a young Black player,” Matthews said. “And I spoke upon it because of everything that was happening, and I just thought it was a good thing that should be said that isn’t talked about enough.”
Harvey said he was happy to have the opportunity to give advice to a current Black player, though he hasn’t had the chance to talk to Matthews outside of the tribute.
He also said that, while he acknowledges he hasn’t been around the program in over five years, it seems from an outside perspective Nebraska could do a better job when it comes to recruiting a diverse range of players.
In Harvey’s current job as a hitting instructor, he’s traveled the country trying to find the best talent in every area, including areas with a higher Black population. In his experience with underrepresented communities, he said those players are dying for any opportunity they can get. College coaches, he said, have to make sure they’re recruiting from those same communities.
“You need the kind of coach that is going to go into that area and talk to them,” Harvey said. “I don’t think there’s any way around it, mostly coaches go to where they’re comfortable with.”
***
Matthews has just started his college career, but he has set his sights high. His biggest goals are team-oriented rather than personal, as he wants to help the Huskers make the College World Series and, hopefully, win it all.
To do that, he’ll need a strong connection with his teammates. Thankfully for Matthews, he said he feels like he fits right in with the team.
“They make me feel at home,” he said. “It's a family environment, so everybody's comfortable saying what's on their mind and how they feel.”
While none of his teammates can truly understand his experiences as a Black man, Matthews said it’s important they still have conversations about race and other topics which may not always be comfortable for everyone.
“We're all different. And you don't know what anybody's going through,” he said. “So communication is probably the biggest part of life, just being able to understand somebody and talk to them and hear them out and how they are, what drives them, what makes them, them. That's the best part.”