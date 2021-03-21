Art as a protest: Lincoln’s Black artists raise the flag

A page of characters arranged in three-by-three Instagram squares lights up the screen.
There’s Sir Memphis, a bee bopping, scatting skeleton who loves to make his human friends dance around the roaring radio. The Aunties are stern and stand around with their arms crossed most of the time — the others are a little afraid of them. Uncle Steve is the best cook in town. Cousins Bree and Blade are mischievous and playful. But Cousin Kemani is the most special of all; he’s an eight-year-old Black boy who’s deaf, like many of his family members, and he has the unique ability to travel across universes and practice magic.
Kemani might be a fictitious cartoon character created by artist Artie Mack — one of many displayed on his Instagram — but Kemani’s struggles are common to many Black deaf children. Because of Kemani’s hearing disability, he’s been left behind by the academic system and struggles to learn in a regular school setting. He’s a sensitive soul, but he’s growing up in a world where Black people are encouraged to suppress their emotions.
In one of Mack’s Instagram posts, a caption under a portrait of Kemani explains his purpose.
“Kemani represents hope because he is every Black boy told that he’s too sensitive or has too many emotions,” he writes. “Emotions predate language. They bind us all together because they’re our humanity.”
Mack is one of many Lincoln artists using his talents to make a statement advocating for better treatment of Black Americans. His work was first featured at Stella Clothing in August 2020, and in honor of Black History Month, he assisted Lincoln South of Downtown in creating a coloring book featuring Black business owners and creators in Lincoln.
Mack said that by using art as a form of civil disobedience, it can engage others in a non-confrontational way. Having conversations about race can be difficult, but seeing a painting that displays his views makes them inescapable.
“Everything I’m upset about … if somebody doesn’t want to talk about it face-to-face, that’s fine, but when they engage with the art, it’s right there. You can’t ignore it,” Mack said. “I think some people have an easier time digesting things directly.”
As a Black deaf person, much of Mack’s art deals with race as well as deafness. Mack is a minority even within the Black Lives Matter movement, and he said he wishes the movement was better suited to accommodate the work of disabled Black protesters.
“One of my biggest critiques of the Black Lives Matter movement is the lack of representation and the lack of inclusion of deaf or disabled Black people,” Mack said. “Because I’m working with subject matter that has to do with that and mine is left out of the Black Lives Matter movement, I don’t feel like there has been space for my art in the movement.”
Regardless of his feelings about the lack of representation in Black Lives Matter art, he remains part of the movement, faithfully raising awareness and creating pieces that encourage others to question their perceptions and biases about race. Mack said his role as part of the movement involves showing others how diverse people can be within the Black community.
“My contribution would be intersectionality, really reminding everyone, ‘Hey, Black people are not all monolith. We come in all varieties,’” Mack said. “Disability is the largest minority group on the planet, and we completely forget about that.”
Another artist, Jazmin Pinto, said she’s been an artist “as long as she’s been able to hold a pencil,” but this year she’s invested more time into breaking into the local art scene and displaying her work at showcases and online. Through her artistic talents, Pinto said she wants to display the diversity of humanity in all its beauty.
By showing how colorful people can be, Pinto said she’s participating in furthering the Black Lives Matter movement.
“When you look at my art, it may not come across as protest art at first glance, but it is in its own way, simply because I try to show diversity through my art and the beauty of diversity in my art. And for some reason, diversity isn’t something that everybody likes or appreciates,” Pinto said. “To me, it’s something that makes America beautiful, the world beautiful, and I like to show the beauty of diversity in any way that I can.”
Pinto primarily paints and does pencil drawings. One piece in particular features a Black ballerina, which Pinto said reminds her of her 4-year-old daughter, who loves ballet. Pinto wishes her daughter and others had more multicultural, multiracial images to relate to.
Pinto is creating art to remedy this lack of imagery. In her work, Pinto believes she’s showing diversity as beautiful in the best way possible.
“Art seems to be the way I can make my voice the loudest,” Pinto said. “Since the beginning of mankind, art has brought people together and draws peoples’ attention, so art can be a very important vehicle for speaking out.”
On Mack’s Instagram, his cartoon friends are using their voices as well, encouraging all who see to courageously speak up.
A girl named Robyn with tight curls and a striped sweater hovers in the swirling midnight air. Her Grand Poppy Rosa tells her to use her powers well and boldly.
“You don’t have silent magic. You have loud magic. Just like your great grandmother. You must use your hands and your voice. Together. Be loud, Robyn. You can’t choose between hearing and deaf because you’re both,” Rosa said in the post. “Your love and compassion towards all, your ability to speak and Sign makes you a bridge between worlds. So long as you trust in yourself you’ll always find your way home.”