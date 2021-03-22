As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan why the Starbucks in the Nebraska Union charges for cups of water.
Students who ask for a cup of water with their coffee at the union will be charged an extra 25 cents. However, Alehna Taylor, store manager for the Starbucks at 1201 P St., said if one asked for a cup of water at a Starbucks outside of the union, they wouldn’t be charged anything.
“We definitely don’t charge for water, any size at all,” she said. “I don’t think we charge for cups either, so if someone got an extra cup on the side, we wouldn’t charge anything for that.”
The Starbucks at the union isn’t quite like the one Taylor manages, though. Before 2017, when it became a licensed Starbucks store, the coffee shop in the union was called Caffina Café. The university-run cafe served some Starbucks products. Director of Nebraska Unions Ryan Lahne said charging for water predates the licensed store.
“Charging for water was something that had been done with the Nebraska Unions coffee operation, Caffina Café, prior to our transition to becoming a fully licensed Starbucks and has continued with little question until this time,” he said.
Lahne said it was time for the water charge to end.
“Upon The DN’s inquiry, our team looked into this practice and determined that charging for water was not something that needed to continue,” he said. “We are in the process of making a change to this practice, and Starbucks will no longer be charging for water, matching what happens with other licensed Starbucks in our area.”