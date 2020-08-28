On Aug. 19, during the third day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, popstar Billie Eilish took the virtual stage disavowing the Donald Trump administration with scathing remarks before performing her latest single, “my future.”
Eilish wasn’t the only artist to denounce the incumbent president and voice support for the Democrat party nominee Joe Biden —Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Maggie Rogers and more also contributed speeches and performances to the virtual affair.
The musical performances at the DNC have reignited the discussion of what the role of musicians and artists is in making political statements. No longer are artists seen as untouchable figures separate from our society; musicians making political statements in their music and affirmations is not just encouraged — it’s expected.
Political statements from musicians aren't exactly a new phenomenon, lest we forget about the protest music of the Vietnam War led by Bob Dylan’s “The Times They are A-Changin” or the protest songs against the Iraq War, one prominent example being Neil Young’s “Let’s Impeach the President.”
What I believe has changed is public perception of these political statements in the moment. While The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, are now celebrated by many media outlets for the group members’ comments against the Iraq War, that wasn’t always the case. When the comments were initially made, their albums were destroyed under the might of a 33,000 pound bulldozer and burned. In a mass protest, radio stations nationwide boycotted their music.
Similarly, NWA’s “Fuck the Police” quadrupled in streams during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in June. When the song was initially released on the rap group’s “Straight Outta Compton,” their statements were propelled under the ire of Capitol Hill. The album inadvertently created the Parents Music Resource Center, which led to the institution of the Parental Advisory Label for albums with explicit content.
Artists today are still causing the same storm as political protest music from years past, but now the general public is shifting over to the side of the protestors. Evidence of this can be seen in the calls for musicians and entertainment figures to not only show up, but contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” became the most streamed protest track of the Black Lives Matter movement, amassing over 68 million YouTube views and 64 million streams on Spotify. The song also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting song for the platinum-selling artist and allowing Lil Baby to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100.
Besides protest tracks, musicians also appeared in droves to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement. Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation took out full-page newspaper ads in the U.S. to honor George Floyd. The Weeknd donated $500,000 to prominent Black Lives Matter-affiliated organizations and called for industry executives to do the same. Kanye West joined Black Lives Matter protests in Chicago and reportedly donated $2 million to family members of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and also set up a college fund for Floyd’s daughter Gianna. These are only a few of the countless artists who donated and voiced support for one of the largest political movements in recent memory.
Just as the general public applauded the efforts of these artists, there was equal passion in the vitriol for those who did not donate. One of these examples is Virgil Abloh, men’s wear artistic director for Louis Vuitton and famed creator of the Off-White streetwear brand.
Abloh has been a popular figure in the art direction of many high-profile albums. His art direction credits stretch from Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Watch the Throne,” which he earned a Grammy nomination for, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Luv Is Rage 2,” in which he directed the music video for the chart-topping “XO Tour Llif3” and even making his mark as a DJ for popular music festivals Camp Flog Gnaw and Astroworld Fest.
After Abloh tweeted about donating $50 to Fempower, a Miami art collective, Twitter erupted in a firestorm brigade against Abloh with tweets calling out his supposed hypocrisy in his store prices and social stature.
Although Abloh deleted the tweet, the backlash persisted. Abloh’s Wikipedia page became the punchline of joke after joke, spawning the creation of the meme “open your purse,” which calls out entertainment figures who only speak about fixing systematic issues without donating money to contribute to said change.
Combined with the effects of the Black Lives Matter movement is the impending presidential election. The incumbent president Donald Trump has already caused much anger among artists during his political tenure — one of the largest sources being artists’ music being used during Trump rallies and ads.
While popular contemporary artists such as Rihanna, Panic! At The Disco, Adele and more have expressed discontent for their music being used in Trump rallies, the most recent example is from Linkin Park, who issued a cease and desist letter against Trump after the president tweeted out a campaign video that used the band’s song “In The End.”
Unregistered utilization of music by campaigns on both sides of the aisle has been criticized. Dozens of the artists previously listed, along with others, have issued a letter that demands American political campaigns “seek the consent of featured recording artists, songwriters and copyright owners before publicly using their music in a political or campaign setting.”
During the Trump administration, while many artists have levied concerns against the sitting president on both unregistered music use and his policy, some artists have come to his aid. For example, Kanye West voiced criticism against the Democratic party about the “expectations” of Black voters and the reaction to his infamous meeting with Trump.
Despite this example, the majority of artist anger has been against the sitting president, an event in history similar to protest songs released after the Watergate scandal of Nixon’s administration. Two of the most popular protest songs at that time were released by household names: Stevie Wonder with “You Haven’t Done Nothin’” and Randy Newman with “Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man).”
Even when some artists don’t make political statements, their music is used for protest movements. One of these examples is the Barbz for Bernie movement on Tik Tok, which involves fans of the rapper Nicki Minaj vocalizing anti-Trump and pro-Sanders sentiments.
This shift in collective consciousness has allowed artists to make political statements without fear of expulsion much like The Chicks and NWA saw in years past. Not only can artists now express their views without fear, but it’s also ridiculously popular to do so. Artists have the obligation to be political, as art in itself is a reflection of the artist’s views on social, economic and political systems.
Music has always been political, but the guise of this artform being for purely entertainment purposes is being shattered each day. As protests continue locally and nationally, I believe artists will continue to make statements and release politically charged art with more public support than ever seen before.