The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women’s Center was organized by a group of students over 50 years ago. Since then, they’ve grown into a university-recognized resource center for people of all genders and a safe space for students.
The UNL Women’s Center was founded in 1970 as the UNL Women’s Action Group by an undergraduate student, Patricia Kaminski. According to Pat Tetreault, director of the LGBTQA+ Center and Women’s Center, the Women’s Action Group was formed during an important historical point for women.
“The 1960s and ’70s was a time where women were becoming really active, striving for women’s rights again,” Tetreault said. “This was a time where there was a lot of activism on college campuses. I think that’s why there was a women’s center established. Women were basically going ‘Yeah, we want things to be different.’”
In 1971, the student group changed its name to the Women’s Resource Center. Stephanie Alderson, assistant director of the Women’s Center, said that the original mission of being a student-led resource for women and other gender identities is something that guides her decisions while leading the Women’s Center today.
“I think [the original mission of the center’s] been in the back of my brain when I’m hiring students to work here and finding volunteers, finding those students who want to make that change on campus and want to put in that extra initiative,” Alderson said. “I want it to continue to be the resource that those students intended, which was a resource for students.”
According to Tetreault, the Women’s Center's history is prominently connected to the history of women’s and gender studies at UNL. In their early days, the Women’s Action Group created the first women’s studies course, “Women in Contemporary Society.” By 1976, they were able to start the women’s studies program for the major and minor through unanimous approval from UNL faculty.
According to Tetreault, it wasn’t until 1978 that the Women’s Resource Center was adopted into Student Affairs and made the switch from student group to campus center. Since then, the center has established a visiting speakers program, given sexual assault prevention presentations to first-year students, established professional and student staff positions and helped to develop the women and gender studies program into its current form.
In the past, the Women’s Center has been involved with advocacy for survivors of sexual assault and has offered counseling services for students within the center. Alderson said that when the Center for Advocacy, Response & Education opened, the Women’s Center made a positive shift and was able to dedicate more of its time to other resources like safer sex kits and resources for students with children.
“It’s allowed us to have a different focus of offering services and resources without just focusing on those two main parts of victim advocacy and mental health,” Alderson said. “I think it's moving towards a way that can meet students' needs in the best way possible.”
Alderson said that while remembering history is important, she thinks it's also important to keep an eye on where the Women’s Center is going in the future.
“The students that were here in 1971 are completely different than the students who are here in 2022,” Alderson said. “I never want to have this idea of ‘Oh, that’s how it’s always been done, that’s how we’re going to do it.’ I want to make sure we know why we got here, but we also keep an eye on the students that we have and will have and continue to evolve and meet their needs.”
To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Women’s Center will be hosting a celebration on Mar. 24 from 3-5 p.m. in the Great Plains Room of the UNL East Campus Union. They will also be hosting Safer Sex Kit booths in the union food court on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the month of March, excluding spring break.
Alderson encouraged students to celebrate Women’s History Month by acknowledging how women and feminine-presenting people have gotten to where they are today, along with the changes that need to continue to be made in the future in order to create a safer and more inclusive society.
“The university system was not built for women,” Alderson said. “The fact that we’re here at all is amazing, the fact that I have a master's degree is amazing, the fact that Pat has a Ph.D. is amazing. And so we should acknowledge how we got to where we are, but also acknowledge the people who got left behind along the way and the intersectionality that we need to have in order for Women’s History Month to mean something.”