When Tom Clancy published his novel “Rainbow Six” in 1998, it’s unlikely he imagined it would lead to the hit competitive online multiplayer game “Rainbow Six: Siege.” Entering its fifth year with over 55 million users worldwide, “Siege” remains fresh with constantly updated content. As per each of the past 16 seasons, Year 5 Season 1 will have significant balance changes, a new map, two new operators and more DLC. After I spent a week on the test servers, I found a lot to unravel about the upcoming season.
Iana, the new attacker, is a Dutch operative who deploys a controllable clone known as Gemini. The Gemini gadget, according to “Siege” lore, is an updated version of the defender Alibi’s static Prisma holograms. Gemini interacts with the environment like any other character: sprinting, crouching, vaulting, etc. However, it can’t shoot or melee. Gemini only lasts for about 10 seconds then disappears and enters a quick cooldown. If someone shoots Gemini, the clone has a longer cooldown, but it’s not destroyed.
Iana’s place in the intel meta is for competitive solo players who don’t always communicate with their team and drive a drone for themselves. As for the rush meta, her look-alike gadget is the perfect bait. Iana’s standard kit is the G36C primary, MK1 secondary pistol and frag grenades. With the combination of both a strong intel gadget and above-average weapon choices, Iana is a strong choice for the fragger role.
Oryx, the new defender, is a Jordanian operative who does not have a gadget. Instead, he has two abilities called Remah Dash, which opens soft walls at the cost of health and knocks over opponents, and hatch climbing, where he can jump up to a hatch and cling to it or climb on the floor. These abilities are the accumulation of three different attack operators’ gadgets: Sledge’s hammer, Nomad’s air jabs, and Amaru’s grappling hook.
Oryx has versatile choices for his weapon kit, so the best option depends on player preference. However, the meta pick is the MP5 primary, Bailiff shotgun secondary pistol and barbed wire. Even though he only has average weapons, Oryx’s utility is unmatched on defense. His abilities require significant game knowledge and team coordination, so he is not the best bet for your average player. Oryx doesn’t fit into any current meta but is a good alternative for the roamer role and has a high clutch factor due to the versatility of his utility.
The new map for Year 5 Season 1 is a rework of Oregon, one of the original maps from the game’s release in 2015. Like most reworks, the map has received significant changes, such as new objective sites, spawn points and added or removed rooms. Recently, the developers have been focusing more on reworking older maps before adding new ones; Year 4 only added one map and reworked three. These reworks have been met with mixed reviews, and this Oregon rework is no exception. The location has always been a community favorite but was recently removed from the professional map pool due to the shifting game meta making the map unbalanced. Every site is significantly different; spawns are safer and there is more room for defenders to roam. As most every new map goes, the meta will be in favor of the defense for a while until real strategies are developed and agreed upon in the competitive community.
Neither Iana nor Oryx will be changing the meta like Lion and their utility stem from previous ideas. However, the characters are fun to play, and at the end of the day, that’s what matters most. Five years after its release, every match of “Rainbow Six: Siege” is still different from the last.