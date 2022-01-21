While the weather for the first week of class was frigid with temperatures as low as 1 degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students heated things up with hot outfits and even hotter goals for the 2022 year.
The Daily Nebraskan met students around campus who were studiously getting ready for the spring semester and discussed their outfits and New Year’s resolutions with them. Some students chose to dress casually, while others mixed and matched clothing from their parents’ and friends’ wardrobes.
Megan Haeffner, a freshman forensic biology major, was typing away in a study room upstairs at the library when we spotted her. She looked sophisticated in a jacket and shirt from Dry Goods, jeans from American Eagle and shoes from the Vans website. Her hair was twisted back with a claw clip from Amazon. She described her style as being more casual and cute, and she said she usually wears leggings and a t-shirt.
Her New Year’s resolution was to be herself and get out of the house more often.
At a table near Haeffner, Noah Rachwitz casually reclined in a chair. He is a freshman pre-health major. His outfit consisted of sweatpants from Nike, a College World Series t-shirt and a sweatshirt from Champion. On his head, he wore a Nebraska baseball cap. A pair of artsy Nike sneakers completed the look.
His New Year’s resolution goes hand-in-hand with his athletic-style clothing as he planned on adding a different workout to his gym routine.
“My New Year’s resolution is to do more cardio instead of just compound lifts,” Rachwitz said.
On the other side of the library sat Kaila Halpine, a senior psychology major. She looked effortlessly cool in a bomber jacket from her mother, a letter sweater from her grandfather with his name embroidered on the inside and a turtleneck from H&M. She also wore jeans and combat boots, both from an ex-girlfriend. She described her style as being eclectic with a side of punk.
Her New Year’s resolution was to not overwhelm herself with her classes and activities.
Just outside the library stood Rylee Turner, a freshman anthropology and history major. She looked boho-chic in a sweater from her father’s closet, leggings from Aerie, multiple thermal layers from Under Armour and off-brand Dr. Marten boots from Shoe Dept. Encore. She also wore multiple layered necklaces and rings from Eyes of the World Imports.
While Turner didn’t make a New Year’s resolution for this year, she wanted to build off her fashion resolution from last year.
“I want to figure out how to style myself better,” Turner said. “In high school, I dressed down a lot, but now that I’m in college, I feel like I have the opportunity to dress up a little more.”
We caught Clare Arter, a sophomore journalism student who transferred from Southeast Community College, walking into the library. She was wearing a leather coat from Goodwill, a scarf a friend knitted for her, jeans from her mom, boots from Walmart and a turtleneck from a thrift store in Beatrice. To keep her head warm, she was wearing a beanie from Kohl’s.
“I like weird, quirky things,” Arter said. “I think my style is grandma goth with maybe some ‘80s funk mixed in.”
Her New Year’s resolution was to read more classic novels.
In the Nebraska Union we passed Lilliana Giesemann, who is a junior English major. She was sitting on the couches looking like an off-duty model, so we just had to stop and chat. Her outfit consisted of a neon green coat her sister gave her, a cropped Nebraska sweatshirt, a skirt from Goodwill, shoes from TJ Maxx and leggings from Target. For jewelry, she wore rings from Eyes of the World Imports. She described her style as being a mix between ‘70s eclectic and 2000s punk.
Her New Year’s resolution was to stay more organized in her classes.
Finally, sitting at a table eating pizza was Grant Wolfe, a junior architecture student. He looked like a fashionable rancher in brown overalls and a flannel from Goodwill. For shoes, he wore red Vans sneakers from Flying Worm Vintage in Omaha. He said people usually describe him as a hipster farmer.
This year, he opted not to make a New Years resolution.
“I don’t stick to my resolutions, so I decided not to do it,” Wolfe said.
Whether students will be writing goals down in calendars this semester or working out at the gym, they will do so in fashionably-arranged looks that may or may not be from their parents’ closets.