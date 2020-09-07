Monday, Sept. 7
Mountain Biking Trail Series: Wilderness Park, Outdoor Adventures Center, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Outdoor Adventures Center is hosting a casual trail ride through Wilderness Park. Join fellow cyclists to pedal through the woods that hide some of Lincoln’s best off-road tracks.
Happy Raven’s Social Distancing Trivia, 122 N 11th St., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Looking to test your knowledge in a safe setting? The Happy Raven has you covered. Stop by to show your wits in pop culture, sports, music or just about anything else. First and second place teams win gift cards.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Evening Paddle, Outdoor Adventures Center, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hop on the paddleboard for an evening soiree through a lake in a State Recreation Area. To find the meet-up location, RSVP here.
Culver’s Tuesday Car Show, 1500 Old Cheney Road, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Whether you’re looking for a hot meal or a hot rod, stop by Culver’s for the weekly car show. If you’ve got a classic car you’re looking to show off, bring it and receive a discount.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Stono, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 6:45 p.m.
The Lied Center will host a premiere of “Stono,” a feature-length dance and music performance that explores the resistance of African slaves in the mid-1700s. The premiere will be followed by a panel with special guests from around the country.
Comedian Bill Posley: “The Day I Became Black,” Nebraska Union Centennial Room, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bill Posley, a bi-racial comedian, is taking over the Nebraska Union to discuss the modern day perspective of race through a comedic lens. The event is free to attend for UNL students who RSVP here and will also be livestreamed.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Ice Cream Bike Ride, Outdoor Adventures Center, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Capitalize on the last few days of summer with this bike ride. UNL students are allowed one free ride per semester, which includes ice cream from the East Campus Dairy Store. RSVP 24 hours in advance here.
Hub & Soul Music Series, Union Plaza, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Two artists, Lloyd McCarter and The Wildwoods Band, will take over the outdoor space near Hub Cafe in order to project soothing sounds throughout the landscape. Stop by to get an earful of live music and a mouthful of grub from the Hub.
Friday, Sept. 11
DJ Furashi, Boombox Social, 10 p.m.
DJ Furashi will be spinning tracks at Boombox Social late into the night. Stop by for drinks, socializing and sweet tunes.
Food Truck Rodeo, Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
If you’ve had enough cattle wrangling to work up an appetite, stop by the Food Truck Rodeo to wrangle cuisine from various mobile restaurants. The event is free to enter and seating is provided.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Free Fishing & Park Entry Day, Nebraska State Parks, all day
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is opening up the gates to all parks for free entrance all day. Looking to break in the new fishing rod? Saturday is the perfect time.
Art in the Garden, Sunken Gardens, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Noyes Art Gallery is taking over Sunken Gardens in order to present 50 Shades of Pink Honoring Women. Frolic through the flowers and admire art among a picturesque setting.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Grab coffee or wine from Rock ‘n’ Joe and lounge while Bobby Gadoury performs a wide selection of tunes. Sit back, relax and sip away.
Tea, Titanic, Luxury & Legends, The Event Space at 5550, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Have your tea parties been lacking information about the tragedy of the Titanic? Well, this one isn’t. Grab some tea from Doorstep Diner Catering and sit back to hear world-renowned Titanic author and speaker Sheryl Rinkol discuss the infamous boat.