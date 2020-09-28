Monday, Sept. 28
Mountain Biking Trail Series: Branched Oak, Outdoor Adventures Center, 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ride along with fellow cyclists this Monday as part of UNL Outdoor Adventures Center’s mountain biking series. On this biking expedition, explore nearly 10 miles worth of rocky trails around Branched Oak Lake.
Beethoven Celebration Recital, Virtual, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
See graduate students of the Glenn Korff School of Music celebrate the 250th birthday of the famous composer and perform lesser-known music created by him. The live stream can be reached on the Glenn Korff School of Music website.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Lied Learning Online: Past Casual, Lied Center Facebook page, 12 p.m.
As a continuation of the Lied Learning Online series, Past Casual will be performing original music via Facebook Live. Past Casual is an indie funk band featuring UNL students Madeline Reddel, Ben Stuart, Noah Gose, Ellie Stone and Jonah Payne.
The Garage Presents Come 2gether, The Garage, 7 p.m.
At this free event, hear the Come Together Band in their performance at The Garage this Tuesday. The duo will be playing over 60 of their favorite songs written by Lennon and McCartney.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
“The Art of Dissent” Drive-In Documentary Screening, Nebraska Innovation Campus: Lot A Parking Lot, 7:30 p.m.
Simply park and enjoy a drive-in screening from the comfort of your own vehicle. The evening’s film, “The Art of Dissent,” was produced by Neraska’s own James Le Sueur and aims to educate viewers about the role of art during Czechoslovakia’s communist uprising. Lot A will open at 6:45, and parking for the event is first-come, first-served.
DJ Battle at the Box, Boombox Social, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Want to show-off your DJ skills? Battle for a $1,000 cash prize at Boombox Social each Wednesday night for the next eight weeks. The top competitors will advance each week based on audience approval; plus, whoever is dubbed the best DJ in town will win a house spot mixing tracks at Boombox Social for the remainder of the year.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Flyover Performance I, Virtual, 7:30 p.m.
Flyover New Music presents the first of two virtual, collaborative performances meant to entertain listeners while promoting pandemic safety. This week’s Flyover performance features Dr. David Hall’s percussion studio, playing from Westbrook Recital Hall. Visit this link to view the webcast.
The Reminders, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.
The Reminders is a hip hop duo out of Colorado who use their dancing and lyrics as a way to talk about diversity and culture. See them perform this Thursday at the Lied, as they aim to bring their meaningful lyrics and soulful style to the capital city.
Friday, Oct. 2
FTKids on the Block, Nebraska Union: Green Space, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
UNL Dance Marathon’s second annual block party is back to safely promote Children’s Hospital in Omaha. The event will feature clogging, a cappella performances and many more surprises. Attendance is free; attendees must wear masks and remain socially distanced.
Dodgeball Tournament, Campus Rec Center, a.m. to p.m.
The Campus Rec Center invites you to team up with your closest friends and take out your stress for this week’s Dodgeball tournament at the Rec. Sign up and submit your team entry at the Rec center by September 29th and enter your team in either the men’s, women’s, or open league to compete for dodgeball glory.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Blazin’ Pianos Dueling Piano Show, Brewsky’s, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For a measly $5 cover charge, file into Brewsky’s this Saturday to hear two of the top piano players in the United States showcase their skills in a piano duel. Whitney Maxwell and Dave Hawke will compete head-to-head in order to see which player is more proficient in melodic combat.
Francie & Finch Bookshop Presents October BOGO, Francie & Finch Bookshop, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m
Starting this Saturday, the folks over at Francie & Finch Bookshop will be offering a buy-one-get-one half-off all books each Saturday in October. Take advantage of this limited offer and stock your shelves before the month is over.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Josh Hoyer On The Rooftop, Glacial Till Cider House and Tasting Room, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Josh Hoyer will be foregoing his usual routine performing on the ground in order to serenade his listeners upon the rooftop of Glacial Till. Tables are for sale starting at $30 for two. Grab some spiked ciders and ascend those stairs for an evening of beautiful music.
Boombox Brunch + Live Music, Boombox Social, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This Sunday, Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks will be busting out tunes during Boombox Social’s brunch. Hang out on their patio, listen to some tunes or take advantage of the $5 Bloody Marys.