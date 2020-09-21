Monday, Sept. 21
Multi-Blade Mondays, Craft Axe Throwing, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For many, Mondays can be the most stressful day of the week, so what better way to take out said stress than to throw some deadly weapons? If this is your mode of operating, you’ll be glad to know Craft Axe Throwing offers this amazing opportunity each Monday. Bring some friends to toss knives, throwing stars and more onto unsuspecting wooden panels.
16th Annual Pumpkin Patch & Vintage Marketplace, Bloom Where You're Planted Farm & Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Until Oct. 31, pick out pumpkins and have some fun at the pumpkin patch. Featuring activities for families like family yard games and nature trails as well as fun for those going solo with a vintage marketplace in the restored barn, regular admission is $8, but it is free to shop in the pumpkin barn and vintage marketplace. For a full list of activities, go to www.bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Forest Fest 2020 – Tree-Via Night, Zoom, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In a thrilling competition to become the best tree hugger in Lincoln, this adults-only trivia night encourages all to test their knowledge of Nebraska’s trees and forests. To pre-register for the event, click here.
"Leadership in Turbulent Times" - 25th Annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities with Doris Kearns Goodwin, Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin will be delivering the 25th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities. Tickets for the event are free, and audience questions are encouraged. If unable to attend, an online stream will be provided on the Lied Center website.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Japanese Conversation Table, Burnett Hall, Room 302, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Every Wednesday since Sept. 2, the Japanese Conversation table has been hosted in Burnett Hall. Located in the Kawasaki reading room for Japanese studies, this roundtable talk encourages all participants to learn more about the Japanese language and practice their skills with other Japanese speakers. For RSVP details, click here.
Wine Down Wednesday - Rustic Pumpkins, The Corky Canvas, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Are you in need of some mid-week tranquility? Join the crew at The Corky Canvas for a Wine Down Wednesday deal you can’t refuse. All bottles of wine will be half-off this hump day, so buy a ticket in advance and come paint a rustic pumpkin patch scene while sipping on the wine of your choice.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Votes for Women: Nebraska’s Suffrage Story, Nebraska History Museum, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment is upon us, and what better way to respect and reflect upon the protestors of the past than by viewing Nebraska History Museum’s latest exhibit? Hosted by the Women’s Center and CARE advocates, this exhibit showcases the struggle and fight for women’s suffrage in Nebraska’s history. The Huskers Vote Coalition will also be available to help students register to vote in the upcoming election.
Hub & Soul Music Series, Union Plaza, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The second annual Hub & Soul music series is a free community event for people of all ages. The event will feature local food, a celebration of local musicians, a scenic venue and more. This week’s event features two bands: the Edem Soul Music group and Jarana. Tickets are free, masks are encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be widely available.
Friday, Sept. 25
Parker Willingham and Ivoree Howell in the Backlot!, Duffy’s Tavern, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Breathe in the cool fall air behind Duffy’s Tavern, and fill your ears with the country tunes of Parker Willingham and Ivoree Howell. Only those above 21 are allowed in.
Insane Clown Posse - Wicked Clowns from Outer Space 2, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m.
The controversial Insane Clown Posse is stopping its tour at the Bourbon Theatre. The Juggalos are known for their lively antics, such as being labeled as the “most rabid” fanbase in all of music by The Washington Post and as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” by the Justice Department’s National Gang Intelligence Center.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Lefty’s Record Store Day Drop #2, Electric Boogaloo!, Lefty’s Records, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Lefty’s Records will be dropping a haul of exclusive vinyl records, ripe for listening. The full list of titles can be viewed on the Lefty’s website. Whether it’s “Alternate Rumours” from Fleetwood Mac or “Inevitable” from Squirrel Nut Zipper, there will be plenty of options for music lovers.
2020 National Alpaca Farm Days, Alpaca Owners Association Inc., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Embrace your inner cottage-core by visiting a variety of Alpaca farms near you. National Alpaca Farm Days promises the chance to see alpacas up close, tour the farms, learn about the raising of alpacas and even feel alpaca fleece. The closest participating alpaca farm in Lincoln is J.P. Acres, which has made an impact in Lincoln for helping Lincolnites during the coronavirus pandemic. For information on alpaca farms near you, visit www.AlpacaFarmDays.com.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Lake Meet Ups, Outdoor Adventures Center, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Join the crew at the Outdoor Adventures Center for a day of swimming, kayaking and more. The center will provide gear and instruction, including lessons on basic paddling, for a relaxing day on the sandy beach. Connect with other adventurous people and form bonds outdoors at a six-foot distance.