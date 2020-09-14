Monday, Sept. 14
Happy Raven's Social Distancing Trivia, 122 N. 11th Street, 7 p.m.
Each Monday, the Happy Raven craft beer bar hosts a weekly trivia night. With trivia questions revolving around pop culture, news, sports, arts, history and entertainment, you can win gift cards and monthly prizes with a group of no more than five of your friends. Masks are required and questions will be answered through an electronic device.
LGBTQA+ People of Color Panel and Mixer, Zoom, 4:00 p.m.
Hosted by the LGBTQA Resource Center at UNL, this mixer event will showcase a panel discussing the life and intersection of the LGBTQA+ and POC community. Featuring plenty of opportunities to meet new people of various backgrounds and identities, this mixer event promises tons of fun. For the Zoom ID and link, click here.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Global Cafe: Careers with Peace Corps, Zoom, 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Looking to make a difference with your career? This Zoom webinar could be the first step. Hop on the call to discuss Peace Corp volunteer experiences and learn about the application process. Registration is required, and can be completed here.
Chancellor’s University Safety Committee (CUSC) – Open Forum, Zoom, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Twice a year, the CUSC offers an open forum on Campus Safety. This provides an opportunity for the campus community to present any safety questions or concerns to the committee. Their goal is to advise UNL administration on methods and means of minimizing safety and health hazards at UNL to the extent feasible. For access information contact ehowe2@unl.edu at least 24 hours before the event.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
REACH Session for Students, Nebraska Union: Heritage Room, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
UNL students can spend 90 minutes to gain confidence in helping others in this suicide prevention training. Participants will learn how to recognize warning signs of suicide, engage with empathy, ask direct questions regarding suicide, communicate hope to those in need and help suicidal individuals access care and treatment. Those who attend the full training will receive Gatekeeper certificates and REACH lapel pins. To pre-register for this event, click here.
“On Men, Women, and the Rest of Us”: Virtual Event with Activist Kate Bornstein, Zoom, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Kate Bornstein, a spunky transgender trailblazer, is joining up to 300 participants on Zoom to discuss the reenvisioning of the gender binary. The Zoom link can be accessed here.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Hub & Soul Music Series, Union Plaza, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
A continuation of this year’s Hub & Soul Music Series, 23rd Vibration and Ro Hempel are set to deliver an evening of musical delight. Join the fun and bring a mask. If you work up an appetite while at the performance, touchless, online ordering is available through the Hub & Soul website.
Skate The Yard, The Railyard Lincoln, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanks to the folks at Group Therapy Bike Tours and DemandCommand, you can finally fulfill your long-awaited dreams of roller skating through The Railyard. The $10 adult skate package includes a skate rental and admission price. Children packages are $5, and 3 and under skate free. Come enjoy this seasonal event now through October.
Friday, Sept. 18
Original Haunted Historical Walking Ghost Tour, Downtown Lincoln, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Take part in your own mini paranormal investigation and learn about some of the paranormal activity stories of Lincoln on this walking ghost tour. For $12 per person, you can join a professional paranormal investigator and historian from Paranormal Partners to hear the history of various locations of downtown Lincoln.
Art Show for Mom, Pepe’s Kitchen, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In what might be the most adorable event of the week, the friendly faces over at Pepe’s Kitchen, a vegetarian- and vegan-focused restaurant, are hosting an art show for their mother with her works available for purchase. Food is served at 5 p.m. with outdoor music performed beginning at 6 p.m. Bring your masks and your lawn chairs to celebrate familial love. For more details, click here.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Nebraska Hispanic Festival, The Royal Grove, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
With mariachi music, authentic Hispanic dancing, food, live DJs and so much more, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Nebraska Hispanic Festival. Tickets are on sale for $10 with children under 12 being able to go for free. Ticket purchases are available here.
DodgeBrawl at the Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Dr., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Lincoln Stars are hosting DodgeBrawl, a mishmash of ice hockey and dodgeball. Spectators are able to attend for free with face masks, but teams of ten can sign up to participate for $100. Prizes will be awarded for the teams with the best costumes and the best names. To participate, click here.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Summer Sunday Concert Series at Kinkaider, Kinkaider Brewing Lincoln, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This Saturday, Larry Mitchell will bring his acoustic style to Kinkaider Brewing Lincoln as part of this ongoing musical series. Enjoy an evening of beer and tunes.
Bike N’ Paddle, Outdoor Adventure Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy a full day of outdoor activities that starts off with a bike ride to Holmes Lake. While there, go kayaking or paddle boarding.