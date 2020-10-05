Monday, Oct. 5
Half-price Moscato and Hocus Pocus Door Hang, Corky Canvas, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
If you love the 1993 classic comedy Hocus Pocus, you’re in luck with this Corky Canvas event. Bottles of moscato are half-off and seating is limited. Register for seating here.
Irish step dance classes, Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Irish Dancers invite all to learn traditional Irish dances together each Monday. No dance experience is required, but face coverings are. To apply, email lincolnirishdancers@gmail.com for confirmation of class availability.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
UNL Slam Meeting, Nebraska Union, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Improve your poetry skills by joining UNL Slam Poets in this writing workshop. Mask up, learn how to recognize elements of poetry and how to write it.
Cajun Sneaux & Snax, Hy-Vee 6001 Village Dr., 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Enjoy New Orleans delicacies from Nathan’s Hot Dogs to Cajun specials in this Hy-Vee-hosted food truck event. From chilli to home-cooked Cajun, support local food businesses while simultaneously enjoying irresistible food.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
DJ Battle at the Box, Boombox Social, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Witness some of Lincoln’s best DJs battle it out to see who has the best beats. DJ Battle at the Box hosts competitions on Wednesdays to see who wins over the crowd the most in order to move on to the next round of competition. Entry is free.
“We Are Nebraska” Performance, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts hosts “We Are Nebraska,” a revolutionary theater experience including a diverse cast of leaders who tell their life stories through dance, music and video. The show is free to the public with physically distanced seating first-come, first-served.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Thursday Release Society, Pour Craft Beer & Spirits, 4 p.m.
Try out three new tap beers at Pour Craft Beer & Spirits all surrounding the theme of dinos. Galaxy Dry-Hop Pseudo Sue, TG Pils and Pseudo Sue will be available, all with their own distinct blend.
Recess, virtual, all day
UNL’s Big Red Resilience & Well-Being program is ringing the virtual bell every Thursday in October and urging all students to take a break from studying to participate in activities announced on Instagram. If you post yourself participating, you are entered to win a gift card. Start by following Big Red Resilience & Well-Being on Instagram.
Friday, Oct. 9
Friday Morning Coffee Ride, Outdoor Adventures Center, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Start your day off right with freshly brewed coffee and a bike ride with the Outdoor Adventures Center crew. The team will be showing off the bike paths around Lincoln and will settle down, brew some coffee and make it back to campus before the beginning of classes. Come thirty minutes before the ride, bring your own coffee mug, bring your mask and bring those bikes!
Take Home Tea Time Friday, Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center Room 302, 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Kawasaki Reading Room encourages all to come by the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center to grab a free tea goodie bag. Take a pic with your tea with the hashtag #TeaTimeFridayKRR in order to get the chance to earn more prizes in a monthly drawing.
Saturday, Oct. 10
The Barn Event, Rock Creek Barn, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. to Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.
Enjoy some fall fun at the Rock Creek Barn. Featuring home decor, jewelry, boutique clothing, photo sessions, fall snacks, candles and more, Rock Creek Barn has a bevy of fall goodies for all.
Blazin’ Pianos in the Haymarket, Brewsky’s Food & Spirits, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Brewsky’s hosts their weekly night of dueling pianists this Friday. Featuring different world-class talent each week, raucous comedy and drinks for all, no show is ever the same. Tables are physically distanced and masks are required.
Sunday, Oct. 11
RendeZoo, Facebook Live, 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is hosting its annual gala fundraiser. The event is critical in funding the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s operation, but this year it is going online. Text LNKZOO to 72727 to register for the event and prepare for a night packed with behind the scenes stories, updates on the animals and bidding opportunities.
Mutts & Margs On The Patio, Cactus Modern Mexican & Cantina, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bring your lovely mutt to the Cactus Modern Mexican & Cantina for a mixture of doggy delicacies and margaritas. The menu for your pampered pooch includes Turkey n’ Rrrrice with ground beef, hard-boiled eggs and fresh veggies on brown rice and Spot’s Smoothie.