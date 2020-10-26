Monday, Oct. 26
Colloquium for Racial Justice: Racial Inequities as Health Inequities, Zoom, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A panel of five professors of ethnic studies, communication and health answer the audience's questions as to why COVID-19 is affecting people of color more than white people. They are also discussing racial inequality in health care as a whole.
Scott Anderson Recital: Getting Sentimental, online, 7:30 p.m.
Scott Anderson and Michael Cotton are performing a collection of music near and dear to their hearts; the pair played two of the pieces 24 years ago as part of Anderson’s audition for his job at the university. The Nebraska Low Brass Quartet will also perform, featuring Anderson, Bo Altas, Ian Rutherford and Liam Hughes.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
80s MixxedFit Party, Recreation and Wellness Center: Fitness Room, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Break out the neon tights and turn up the stereo — it’s time to get physical. This fitness program is a combination of dance moves and boot camp toning that will get you fit in no time. Register here. Masks and physical distancing will be required.
Railyard Rims Fall League, The Railyard Lincoln, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This 2-on-2 street basketball tournament is a great way to keep your skills from rusting. Grab a friend and dribble over to The Railyard.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Bad Relationship Bingo, Zoom, 7 p.m.
CARE recognizes that a lot of song lyrics focus on toxic and unhealthy relationships. In this educational bingo game, the group advocates for increased awareness of domestic and dating violence. Register here.
Family Feud, Tavern on the Square, 7 p.m.
Grab three friends and some group costumes for a spooky night of Halloween Feud. Each team plays at least two rounds, and the big winners get masks just in time for Halloween.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Staying Resilient in Election Season, Zoom, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Election season can be taxing for the LGBT community. That’s why CAPS and the LGBTQA+ Center are putting together this drop-in group for LGBT students to talk and listen about concerns related to election season.
Nightmare on East Campus, Nebraska East Union, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
COVID-19 doesn’t have to ruin Halloween. Head over to East Campus for a night of socially distanced mini golf, bowling, pumpkin painting, treats and a costume contest.
Friday, Oct. 30
Faculty Jazz Ensemble Performance, Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ya like jazz? The Glenn Korff School of Music Faculty Jazz Ensemble is performing a night of mainstream jazz classics. The Lied Center is a short walk away, and tickets can be purchased here.
Haunted Hike & Hunt, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Grab some friends and enjoy this guided hike plus ten spooky archery stops. The hikes are one hour long on the hour from 12 to 5. Beginners are welcome and the only equipment to bring is good shoes. Register here.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Butterfly Bakery Halloween Party, Butterfly Bakery, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Love sweet treats? Butterfly Bakery has cookie decorating kits ready to take home or be used in the store. There’s also samples available of the bakery’s own treats if decorating them seems like too much effort.
Halloween Scary-Oke, The Fox Bar & Grill, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Don a costume and belt out your karaoke favorites. Pizza and fried foods are served all night, and there are plenty of opportunities to win candy, drinks and gift cards.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Outdoor Holiday Harvest Farmers’ Market, College View Neighborhood, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snatch up late-season farmers’ market harvests before it’s too late. Don’t forget to check out the other seasonal food and crafts available at the market, too.
Good Life Halfsy, Seacrest Field to the West Haymarket District, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lace up some tennis shoes, put on sunscreen and grab a buddy — this half marathon is going to be a good one. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. Sign up here.