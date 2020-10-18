Monday, Oct. 19
Music Bingo at Boombox Social, Boombox Social, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This is the bingo event that should put all music lovers to the test. Listen to a music clip and see if it’s on your bingo card. This event is free for all participants, and prizes will be awarded to the top scorers.
Developing an Understanding of Meaning and Purpose, Zoom, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Counseling and Psychological Services presents an informational seminar about dealing with the stressors of a pandemic while navigating a sense of self-identity. This wellness event can be accessed online.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Spring Awakening opening night, 1742 N 48th St., 7:30 p.m.
Capitol City Theater Company presents the premiere of “Spring Awakening,” running online and in-person until Nov. 7. The musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality with a powerful rock and roll score to knock the audience off their feet. Tickets can be purchased online.
Dixie’s Tupperware Party, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.
From Tuesday until Oct. 25, come meet the hilarious Dixie from Alabama as she hosts a Tupperware party and shows how the storage pieces can be used in more ways than one. The show will involve heartfelt stories and audience participation. Tickets can be purchased here.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Cycle n Cider, Recreation & Wellness Center: Rooftop and Wellness Kitchen room, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Come enjoy a cup of hot apple cider before cycling through the crisp autumn scenery of Lincoln with friends. This event is included with the All-Class FitPass and will cost $10 for those without the pass. Masks are required.
Taste of Thai, Recreation and Wellness Center: Wellness Kitchen room, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Learn how to make delicious Thai recipes such as rice paper rolls with peanut sauce, coconut shrimp with mango sauce, green Thai chicken with coconut curry and many others. Face masks are required.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Pinterest Night, Nebraska East Union: Great Plains Room, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Become a Pinterest master and create your own DIY masterpiece. Three crafts are available to choose from: holiday trees made with terra cotta pots, wood-block snowflakes and metal-hoop wreaths. All supplies and tools will be supplied, and light refreshments will be available, too
Thursday Trivia Night: Sports Movie, Zoom, 7 p.m.
As a continuation of UNL’s bi-weekly event series, this Thursday night’s trivia session will feature questions about some of your favorite sports movies. Get together with a small group of friends and create a team. Join the fun via Zoom.
Friday, Oct. 23
Blazin' Pianos in the Haymarket, Brewsky’s Food & Spirits, 7 p.m. to 1 2 a.m.
Come see the best piano duel in Nebraska as a pair of piano players bring a show that will bring nothing but laughter and enjoyment. The players also take requests from the audience, but might just put their own spin on it. Reservations can be made here.
Nightmare at Devaney, Devaney Sports Center Parking Lot 52, 8 p.m.
Get into the Halloween spirit with a spooky double feature of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Wes Craven’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” all in the comfort of your own car. Concessions will be available. Capacity for the parking lot is 50 vehicles.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Haunted Hike & Hunt, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
While exploring trails, archers will be able to shoot arrows at wicked monsters and ghouls. There is a registration fee of $10 per person.
HOWL-O-WEEN Pet Costume Contest, Gateway Mall, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
Calling all pet owners: The chance has come to show your pet’s creative costume and walk the runway. Contestants can register here. All pets in attendance must be on a leash at all times. Contestants can enter through the northwest entrance between Shoe Dept. Encore and The Rush Market.
Sunday, Oct. 25
College of Architecture - Open House 2020, Zoom, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Come to a virtual tour of the College of Architecture. Here students can take a look at the school and all of the programs that are offered along with a look at how students are learning virtually today. Students can register for a Zoom spot here.
Harry Potter Brunch, Wilderness Ridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Muggles and wizards alike can enjoy food rumored to have come from the chefs of Hogwarts themselves. Prices are $24.95 per person, and children four and under are free. Call to make a reservation, and the menu can be seen here.