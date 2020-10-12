Monday, Oct. 12
Human Trafficking: Exploitation of Sri Lankan Women in the Middle East, Zoom, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Join special guest speaker Sriyani Tidball, author of “THE BREADWINNER: Stories of Women Forced Into Modern-day Slavery and Trafficking,” for a Zoom speech. UNL and UNO students are required to register for this event regarding Sri Lankan women who have been trafficked in the Middle East.
Say Their Names: Centering Black Women Activists in the Struggle for Justice, Zoom, 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
This dialogue and discussion will examine the activism and leadership of women of color in the United States. Attendees will be able to listen to Jeannette Jones, associate professor of history and ethnic studies at UNL, and Zakiya Luna, associate professor of sociology at the University of CA-Santa Barbara. There will also be time to ask questions and discuss together.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Farmers’ Market and Trunk-or-Treat, 1302 F St, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Attend the last farmers’ market of the 2020 season to buy local food, arts and crafts in addition to trunk-or-treat. Masks, sanitization and social distancing will be in effect.
The Academy in Action Presents: Policing and Racism, Zoom, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Join The Academy in Action, Black Leaders Movement LNK, Dr. Jeannette Jones, Leo Yankton and Dr. Anne Hobbs as they discuss policing and racism. There will be time for questions. Those who are looking to attend must register here.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Hixson-Lied Visiting Artist Lecture: Shawn Dunwoody, Zoom, 5:30 p.m.
Interdisciplinary artist Shawn Dunwoody has dabbled in photography, graphic design and street art, and this Wednesday he joins the Hixson-Lied via Zoom to discuss his broad artistry experience. Tune in to hear Dunwoody talk about his company, Dunwoode Design, that creates art in a variety of forms to enact social change.
College Night, Craft Axe Throwing, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Grab your friends for a fun night of axe throwing! For only $15, you get an hour of unlimited axe throws. This walk-in only event is available to students who bring a valid student ID.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Third Thursday Livestream featuring Group Sax, Facebook Live, 7 p.m.
After playing Jazz in June, Bellevue Jazz Festival, Jocelyn Castle Music Series and more, the jazz cats in Group Sax are taking to Facebook Live for a livestreamed performance. Tune in at 7 p.m. to hear the quartet’s sweet melodies from the comfort of home.
Will ‘Essential Workers’ Remain Visible after Covid-19?, Zoom, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Part of the Hostile Terrain 94 exhibition, Lourdes Gouveia will speak at a public lecture regarding immigrant workers in the nation’s food system. Students are required to register before the event.
Friday, Oct. 16
A Night For Hope, Lincoln Berean Church, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
This annual event with The Hope Venture will involve music, food trucks and stories in the first-ever drive-in night. For $30 a car, this social-distanced event will join people together to bring a global impact for the disadvantaged
LNK presents Drive-in Movie Night Hocus Pocus, Lincoln Airport ー South Goodyear Hangar, 6:15 pm
Register now for a free spooky drive-in movie night at the Lincoln Airport. Only the first 100 vehicles, with six maximum people, will be allowed to register for this event. Vehicles can begin parking at 6:15 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Cellobration, Zoom, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This remote event, hosted by professor of cello in the Glenn Korff School of Music Karen Becker, is open to cellists of all ages. The day-long event will include 5 sessions, a master class with Ruth Boden, cello professor at Washington State University, and a final performance on Youtube.
CiderFest 2020, The Happy Raven, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Get ready for the first socially distanced CiderFest! Those who are looking to attend can reserve a slot online in the two slot times. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. as well for those who prefer not to reserve a time slot. Guests are required to be seated at the table and wear masks.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Bark at the Moon, Paws 4 Fun, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dress your dog up for the 4th annual Halloween “Bark at the Moon” event. This event will feature dog trick-or-treating, vendor tables, costume contests, prizes, coupons, games and food vendors. Those who plan to attend are required to have proof of their pet’s up-to-date vaccination records with or sent over prior to the event. Attendees can register for free ahead of the event or pay $2 the day of.