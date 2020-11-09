Monday, Nov. 9
CGS Fall Seminar Series – Sam Fuhlendorf, Zoom, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sam Fuhlendorf will be presenting a seminar on rangeland ecology, conservation, pyric herbivory and monitoring. Fuhlendorf is a regents professor and Goendyke Chair in Wildlife Management in the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management at Oklahoma State University. He will provide his perspective on environmental issues involving the conservation and management of grasslands.
United Way Women In Philanthropy Fall Networking: Sip & Paint with Urban Legends, online, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster Women in Philanthropy are partnering with Urban Legends to host a virtual Paint & Sip event. Attendees must register online prior to the event. Art kits are available but are not required for the event.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
“Jimmy Murakami: Non Alien” - Film Discussion, Zoom, 2 p.m.
Ikuho Amano, associate professor of Japanese, is leading a discussion on the documentary film “Jimmy Murakami: Non Alien.” The documentary focuses on filmmaker Jimmy T. Murakami and his emotional return to the Tule Lake concentration camp in the United States.
LGBTQA+ Trivia Night, Zoom, 6 p.m.
An LGBTQA+ trivia night will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. There will be prizes for the winners, and it’s a great opportunity to get to know new people in the community.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Black Klansman: How Ron Stallworth Infiltrated the KKK, Zoom, 7:30 p.m.
Former undercover police officer, author of “Black Klansman: A Memoir” and inspiration behind the Oscar-winning film “BlacKkKlansman,” Ron Stallworth will be speaking in a virtual event presented by UPC Nebraska. The event is free for UNL students, faculty and staff. Those who plan to attend must RSVP online.
Annual Veterans Day Program, online, 11 a.m.
The City of Lincoln’s annual Veterans Day program will be held online via the city government’s website at 11 a.m. The event has been organized by the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. It will be recorded and made available following the event.
Thursday, Nov. 12
The Global Evolution of Employment in a COVID-19 World, online, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mary Anne Thompson, founder and president of GoinGlobal, will be sharing her insights and perspectives on the evolution of employment in a COVID-19 world. The discussion will range from the future of work to working from home and virtual job interview tips.
Saving a Legacy: Japanese History in Nebraska, Zoom, 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Vickie Sakurada Schaepler will be presenting a lecture on Japanese history in Nebraska and how WWII and Nebraska laws impacted the lives of early Japanese immigrants. The event is co-sponsored by the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures.
Friday, Nov. 13
On Broadway, The Lied Center for Performing Arts, 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts will be presenting “On Broadway,” an event with an ever-changing set list that will see many iconic Broadway show tunes, ranging from “Moulin Rouge” to “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” sung by the stars themselves. There are two showtimes, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Stars vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Ice Box, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Lincoln Stars hockey team will play their season-opening game against the Des Moines Buccaneers this Friday night. There is also a throwback theme, so fans are encouraged to come wearing ‘90s clothes to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Symphony Orchestra Performance, online via NET, 7:30 p.m.
The UNL Symphony Orchestra will be performing at Kimball Recital Hall. The performance will include nine different pieces from composers such as Mozart, Bach, Stravinsky and Beethoven. The concert will be webcast live on NET’s website.
Radical Raptors, Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There will be a guided hike throughout Pioneers Park on Saturday to see many of the birds that call the park home. There will be stops to see the hawk, owl and turkey vulture exhibits during feeding time. The event will cost $5 per person and is open to all ages.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Student Dance Project, online via NET, 3 p.m.
The Annual Student Dance Project will be held this Sunday at 3. The project is directed by Susan Ourada and will feature two performances of original work by students in the Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program. The performance will be webcast live on NET’s .
Bollywood Dance Class, in-person & via Zoom, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The UNL International Student and Scholar Office is hosting a Bollywood Dance Class for any students interested. There is a 25 person max for in-person attendance, so those interested must register online ahead of time.