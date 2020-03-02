Monday, March 2
Genius of Will Eisner, Love Library South Room 221, 4-5 p.m.
As part of Will Eisner Week, professor emeritus Dan Howard will speak on the cartoonist’s influence on comic books and graphic novels. As part of the celebration, an exhibit of Howard’s collection of comic-related books and memorabilia will also be on display all week in the lower level of Love Library South.
Chinese Cooking Class, Leverton Hall, 6-7:30 p.m.
The Confucius Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting a cooking event to celebrate culture and culinary arts. Students who pay the $20 course fee can learn how to make classic Chinese delicacies such as braised beef and potato stir fry. Those interested can register online.
Tuesday, March 3
Doll Skin with Fame on Fire, Flashing Lights and Miss Taken, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m.
The Arizona rockers of Doll Skin find their way to Lincoln. With help from Fame on Fire, Flashing Lights and Miss Taken, the Bourbon Theatre is set for a night of fresh rock fury. Tickets are available online.
Hixson-Lied Visiting Artist Lecture: Josh Winkler, Richards Hall, 5:30-7 p.m.
Josh Winkler, a Minnesota-based visual artist with a focus on the environment, will speak at Richards Hall in room 15. The event is free and open for UNL students to attend.
Wednesday, March 4
Comic Book Physics 101: Time Travel with Dan Claes, Love Library South Room 221, 7 p.m.
Come hear Professor Dan Claes talk about how the physics of time travel works on current popular TV shows and movies such as CW’s “The Flash” and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
Women in Music: Hailey Krueger, Duffy’s Tavern, 6:30 p.m.
Stop by Duffy’s Tavern for the first night of the Women in Music acoustic showcase. Local singer-songwriter Hailey Krueger will sling her tunes. Doors open for all ages at 5 p.m. There is a $3 suggested donation.
Thursday, March 5
Healthy Snacks, University Health Center, 10 a.m. to noon
Come by the first floor of the University Health Center for a free snack and learn how to make a new healthy recipe. The Nutrition and Health Promotion Association is Partnering with Big Red Resilience and Well-being to offer healthy snacks and guidance to a healthier way of life.
Learn At Lunch: Generation Z, Nebraska Union Regency Suite, noon to 1 p.m.
Join Jenni Brost, director of New Student Enrollment, for a no-holds-barred luncheon discussion about what exactly defines and motivates Generation Z. Lunch won’t be provided, but anyone is welcome to bring their own. Register to attend this event here.
Friday, March 6
NET Friday Live, Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 8:30-10 a.m.
A live music show featuring Nebraska Steel, singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampem and composer and pianist Ben Model. Refreshments will be served at 8:30 a.m. with the show beginning at 9 a.m.
THE UNDERGROOVE: Hip Hop Dance & Celebration, Wick Alumni Center, 6-9:30 p.m.
Students will be able to enjoy a night of hip hop with a dance clinic from the UNL Hip Hop Club. Then, attendees can enjoy a dance party with students and local hip-hop artists.
Saturday, March 7
Malaysian Night 2020, Nebraska Union Centennial Room, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Nebraska University Malaysian Students Association is hosting a multicultural night aimed at celebrating Malaysian culture. This will include a plethora of different cultural nods including food, performances and interactive booths. Doors open at 6.pm, and tickets are $18 for singles or $138 for an eight-person group ticket. Tickets can be bought here.
Pancakes for the People, Meadowlark Coffee and Espresso, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Feed the People-Lincoln will be serving up pancakes and other breakfast side dishes for only $5. Proceeds help fund the organization’s food redistribution program. Come choose a regular, blueberry or chocolate chip pancake and learn how Feed the People-Lincoln helps Nebraskans gain access to basic nutritional needs.
Sunday, March 8
Queenz of Marz Drag Brunch, Marz Bar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Emcee Tia Pet will be leading attendees on a fun-filled brunch catered by The Bistro. Star City Pride will provide entertainment with a drag show starting at noon. Tickets cost $10 before the show and $15 the day of. Proceeds go toward the first Star City Pride Parade and festival in June. All ages are invited, but viewer discretion is advised.
Visiting Guest Artist Éva Polgár, Kimball Recital Hall, 3-5 p.m.
Éva Polgár is dropping by the Kimball Recital Hall to share her worldly piano chops with the citizens of Lincoln. Hailing from Hungary herself, Polgár will play a variety of pieces from Hungarian composers like Franz Liszt and Béla Bartók. The event is free to attend and open to anyone.