Monday, March 9
Ways That Women Lead: Panel & Discussion, Willa Cather Dining Center Red Cloud Room A, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Come have lunch and discuss the stories of prominent Nebraska women such as Willa Cather, Roxane Gay and many others. The list of female speakers for the panel will be released soon.
The Puzzling Politics of American Jews, Andrews Hall Room 229, 7 p.m.
Kenneth Wald will lecture on the factors that influence the American Jewish community and discuss why the community prefers mostly one party over another. The event is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, March 10
“Encounter CASNR” Community Night, Hardin Hall, 4-7 p.m.
CASNR is providing a night of games, prizes and wildlife animal encounters, featuring a wide variety of animals from foxes to snakes.
Girls Rising: Film Screening + Panel on Girls’ Education, Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Watch the documentary film “Girl Rising,” which follows nine women from developing countries hurdling obstacles in order to get an education. Stick around for a panel discussion about the film.
Wednesday, March 11
Zombies and the Science of Braaaaains with Jackie Omelian, Love Library South Room 221, 7 p.m.
Come join Jacquelyn Omelian as she talks about the neuroscience and psychology of what happens to the brain if a person were to become a zombie. The event is open and free to the public
Women in Music: Kailia & Madeline, Duffy’s Tavern, 6-7:30 p.m.
As a part of the Women in Music series, come join Kailia Halpine and Madeline Schmidt as they perform duets, solos and original songs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there is a $3 suggested donation.
Thursday, March 12
Orion Walsh, Chez SoDo, 7-9:30 p.m.
As part of the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series, Nebraska musician Orion Walsh will be performing his original indie music. While admission is free, participants are encouraged to dine on the delicious food that Chez SoDo has to offer.
UNL Dairy Store Relocation Celebration, UNL Dairy Store, 2-5 p.m.
For anyone who has been missing the UNL Dairy Store ice cream, the Dairy Store is back at a new location. See what the new dairy store has to offer East Campus and snag a free scoop of ice cream.
Friday, March 13
Super Diamond, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Super Diamond, the Neil Diamond tribute band, is set to bring its talent to the Lied Center. They will perform some of Diamond’s classics such as “Sweet Caroline.”
“The Office” Trivia Night,Nebraska Union, 7-9 p.m.
Put your knowledge of the hit TV show “The Office” to the test. With a team of five, you can compete and answer questions relating to the show. For students with valid NCards only.
Saturday, March 14
Lincoln Women’s March, Nebraska Union, 1-4 p.m.
Lincolnites are having their annual Women’s March. The march will begin at the Union and continue to the capitol, where guest speakers will discuss topics such as women’s health rights and education.
Crane Migration Bird Watching, Outdoor Adventures Center, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
See the spectacular migration of Sandhill Cranes as they come back to the Platte River for the spring. Along with seeing the beautiful birds, attendees will have a day full of hiking and trailing. The event costs $25 for UNL Students and Campus Recreation Members and $50 for the general public.
Sunday, March 15
Huskers Got Talent Auditions, Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Calling all students with a creative bone in their body — auditions are open for the upcoming Huskers Got Talent event of April 25, with a grand prize of $500 dollars to the first place winner.
Harp Studio Recital, Westbrook Music Building, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The UNL Harp Studio presents a recital of the heavenly stringed instrument. The studio is set to perform songs of various cultures. The event is free and open to the public.