Monday, Feb. 24
R&R at the Rec, Campus Recreation Center, 3-5 p.m.
Visit Campus Recreation Center for the first event of Eating Disorders Awareness Week. The event will include free massages and resources on body positivity and eating disorders. This event is open for UNL students.
Comedy Open Mic Night, Duffy’s Tavern, 7:30 p.m.
Check out local comedians as they test out their new content. There is no cover fee, and the event is open to anyone 21 and older.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
“I Don’t Have Enough Faith to be an Atheist” Lecture, Centennial Room, 8-11 p.m.
Frank Turek from the “CrossExamined” radio show will address four questions regarding Christianity. The questions include: Does truth exist? Does God exist? Are miracles possible? Is the New Testament true? Questions and answers will follow his lecture. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Mardi Gras with Cypress Grove!, Risky’s Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m. to midnight
Celebrate Mardi Gras with a party at Risky’s Sports Bar and Grill in classic New Orleans fashion. Mardi Gras inspired and Cajun food will be served at 11 a.m., with live music beginning at 8 p.m. The festivities will also include themed drink specials, party favors, and Mardi Gras beads.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
“The Illusionists” screening, Memorial Stadium Multipurpose Room, noon to 8 p.m.
As part of Eating Disorders Awareness Week, students, faculty and staff are welcomed to watch the award-winning documentary, “The Illusionists.” The documentary covers the globalization of beauty and the dark side of advertising. Showings occur at noon, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Harry Potter themed Trivia, Kinkaider Brewing, 7-9 p.m.
Show off your knowledge of Harry Potter at this fun trivia night. Stop on by for fun, drinks and plenty of deep-diving questions regarding the film series. Be sure to get there early to reserve your spot.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Join choreographer Bill T. Jones as he leads the iconic Arnie Zane Dance Company in its return to the Lied. The show, “What Problem?” evokes the tension of belonging to a group and dealing with politics in isolation. The performance will include styles of improvisation, African and Afro-Caribbean dance, as well as modern techniques. Tickets are available on the Lied Center’s website, with a half-price discount for UNL students.
Lincoln Open Mic Night, Gateway Mall Food Court, 6-9 p.m.
Grab a bite to eat while grooving to local talents at this monthly event. A variety of music styles including reggae, folk, country and pop will be featured. Presented by Storm Media Management, this event is open to the public and a great opportunity to support local musicians with your friends while enjoying everything Gateway Mall has to offer.
Friday, Feb. 28
Love Gala, Wick Alumni Center, 7-10 p.m.
As Black History Month comes to an end, join The Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services in its final event. This event is free and open to all. Formal attire is recommended, but not required.
Great Plains Game Festival, Lancaster Event Center, 3 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
The Great Plains Gaming Project kicks off this year’s annual expo on tabletop gaming this Friday. Check out over 1000 of the most popular tabletop games at this weekend’s event. Learn how to play already popular games and test demos of local game designers with their latest designs. Pre-registration for the games is available online.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Big Red Sky Tour, Morrill Hall, 1-1:45 p.m.
Discover this season’s night skies on this galactic tour in the Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall. Explore deep-sky objects and cosmic gems and identify constellations. Admission into the museum is free for UNL students with their NCards. Admission into the planetarium is $5.
Leap Day with The Algorhythms, White Elm Brewing Haymarket, 7-9 p.m.
Spend your extra day in the year with music, beer and food in the Haymarket. Tender meats, stuffed potatoes and other barbecue staples from Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q will be available from 5-8 p.m. The Algorhythms will be providing live music from 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Barry Douglas, Lied Center, 4 p.m.
Pianist Barry Douglas will be performing in place of Murray Perahia. Douglas won the Gold Medal at the 1986 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition and was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2002 New Year’s Honours List for services to music. Tickets range from $35 to $45 and are half-price for UNL students.
Reading Comics: Select Books from the Dan Howard Collection, Love Library, all day
Visit Dan Howard’s collection of comic book art, reproductions and reprints starting March 1. The collection will be available to peruse until the end of the spring semester. The display will be available in the Archives or in the Library’s Link.