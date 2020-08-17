Monday, Aug. 17
Finding a Part-Time Job On or Off Campus, Virtual Venue, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Over Zoom, students can learn how to apply for jobs on and off campus. University Career Services will also host a Q&A session and a demo of Handshake, UNL’s student job listing system.
Residence Hall Block Parties, various residence halls, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Each residence hall on campus will host its own block party with social distancing guidelines, face coverings and fun activities. Residents can get to know their neighbors as well as mingle at other block parties.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Third Tuesday Bird Walks, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Every third Tuesday of the month, the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center holds a free guided bird walk. On the trail, one can encounter several birds unique to Nebraska and meet fellow birdwatchers. For more information and to sign-up, call 402-797-2301 or email scp@audubon.org.
Downtown Walking Tour, Nebraska Union Crib Room, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Experience downtown Lincoln with a UNL tour guide on a walk from the Union through the heart of the city. You’ll find many coffee shops, restaurants and hangout spots just a few blocks away from campus. Join and see the best your college town has to offer.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
PLAYFAIR Online: The Ultimate Icebreaker, Virtual Venue, 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
PLAYFAIR Online will bring new students at UNL together through a variety of team building activities including mental challenges, solving puzzles and other interactive components to get to know one another. The event will help students laugh and discover commonalities with one another.
Hub Cafe Micro-Market, 250 N 21st St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Stop by Hub Cafe on Wednesday to peruse a selection of local vegetables and cheese from Pekarek Produce, Shadowbrook Farm and Dutchgirl Creamery. If the produce doesn’t satiate your hunger, the cafe will be open for business.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Grab Bag Trivia, Nebraska Union: Second Floor, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Earn fun, Husker-themed items by answering trivia questions with friends. This lively afternoon will test students’ knowledge of UNL history, popular culture and so much more. Stop by the Union with a small group this Thursday to compete against other teams and fight for the first place prize.
Tik Tok Takeover, Mabel Lee Fields, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Put your Tik Tok routine abilities to the test and showcase your best moves in front of a panel of judges. After receiving a list of trends to choose from, you and your group members will choreograph your own performance and compete against others for the top prize. Visit the Tik Tok Takeover to put your dancing skills to the test and make some new friends along the way.
Friday, Aug. 21
Huskermania Masked Singer Karaoke Party, Mabel Lee fields, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
You and your friends can enjoy a fun night of karaoke and compete for prizes, all while wearing a mask like on the hit show “The Masked Singer.” Enter as an individual or a team. While other performers sing, you can learn more about intramural sports, outdoor clubs and other fitness activities that will be promoted at the event.
John Lewis: “Good Trouble” Screening, Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, select viewings published on Tuesday
Witness the story of American civil rights hero John Lewis through detailed interviews and uncovered archival footage. The timely documentary, initially released through video-on-demand on July 3, has garnered high praise from multiple media outlets and is showing for the first time in Nebraska on August 21 through September 3. Showings for the film will be published Aug. 18 on www.TheRoss.org.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Learning Communities Welcome, various venues, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learning Community members will meet with their peer mentors to learn more about floor hours, one-on-one meetings and semester events. Students will also get to know each other through games and activities.
Big Red Bike Rides, Outdoor Adventures Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Join a group of fellow students as they bike from City Campus to East Campus and back, stopping for a trip to the famous UNL Dairy Store. Bikers can enjoy a free scoop of ice cream during their trip while getting a feel for the quickest routes between the two campuses. Bike rides begin at the top of each hour.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Partnering for Success: Meet the Prof, Nebraska Union Second Floor, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
As part of Big Red Welcome, four UNL professors will talk with first-year students about how to partner with professors for success ahead of the first week of in-person classes. The event will be held across three different rooms in the Union and students can register for the event in the Guidebook app.
Pups and Pints at The Railyard, 350 Canopy St., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It’s an age old dilemma — pet your dog, or go to the bar? Well, The Railyard is looking to alleviate your consternation by welcoming four-legged patrons into its outdoor drinking area. Grab the leash and enjoy a drink surrounded by man’s best friends in the first of a three-week series.