Monday, Aug. 31
One Day Without Shoes Drive, Nebraska Innovation Campus Tetrad Property Group’s office, Suite #1100, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From Aug. 31 to Sept. 11, the People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank has organized an event with the Nebraska Innovation Campus for people to donate new and/or used footwear for people who need it most. Footwear will be redistributed to those in need at the People’s City Mission.
2020 Vision Maker Media’s First Online Indigenous Film Festival, Virtual
Featuring works celebrating American Indian, Alaska Native and worldwide Indigenous films, the 2020 Vision Maker Media’s First Online Indigenous Film Festival is a five-week event from Aug. 31 through Oct. 5. Films will be hosted on the Vision Maker Media website, including digital conversations with filmmakers and their crew. Check out the website for more details and an email sign-up.
Poster Sale, Nebraska Union Plaza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
UPC Nebraska is hosting its poster sale all week, where students can stop by and purchase posters and other media to decorate their living spaces. Students can pay with major credit cards, Venmo and contactless card options.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Lied Learning Online: The “Marvelous” Music of the Emmys, Lied Center Facebook and website, 12 p.m.
Composer and lyricist team Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore join the Lied Center’s live video podcast series to discuss their Emmy-nominated music in Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The duo will discuss their creative process and what inspired their 1960s-style sound.
Tony Talks with Molly Davies: Back to School, online event, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Join Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas on Facebook Live for discussions regarding recent events and news within the Lincoln community. The theme for the Sept. 1 talk will be the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year and the unique challenges that present themselves for the Lincoln community. Vargas will be joined by Lincoln metro area public school teacher Molly Davies.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
The Office Trivia Night With FlyDogz, Rumology, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
You may have seen the show, but do you live the lifestyle? If you’re looking to prove your love for the side-splitting TV show “The Office,” stop by Rumology on Wednesday to ace some trivia while smashing food from FlyDogz and craft cocktails from Rumology.
Emerald Ash Borer Online Workshop, online event, 6:30 p.m.
The emerald ash borer, an insect bent on decimating any tree life it can find, has been spotted in Nebraska. Join this workshop to learn about the insect, what it does and treatments for trees affected by it. Pre-register for this free event here.
Thursday, Sept. 3
2020 Water Circus Show, Gateway Mall, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Join Cirque Italia for this family friendly annual event involving state of the art water fountains, hand balancing acts, contortionists and an amazing Wheel of Death act that is sure to impress any circus goer in Lincoln. Tickets are available on Cirque Italia’s website. The event will be running from Thursday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 7 in the previous parking lot of Sears off of 66th street.
Frontier Harley-Davidson presents Thursday Night Thunder, 205 NW 40th Street, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Visit Frontier Harley-Davidson on Thursday, Sept. 3 for an evening full of music, food and more socially-distant fun. This ‘80s-themed event will feature goods from local vendors such as Shirley’s Sewing, Cigarz Lounge and more. Parties of eight or less are welcome.
Friday, Sept. 4
Art Under the Stars, Sheldon Museum of Art, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Come create some fun DIY crafts while enjoying the many indoor and outdoor exhibits the Sheldon Museum has to offer. Local artists will be creating on-site and there will be music and treats for after your masterpiece is complete.
CEHS AFIRE: The “Chinese Virus,” Sinophobia and COVID-19, online event via Zoom, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The College of Education and Human Sciences will host a presentation on sinophobia, or anti-Chinese sentiment, and how it has been impacted by COVID-19. This event is part of CEHS’ AFIRE Pledge Program, which aims to bring college faculty and staff to at least three inclusive excellence events each semester.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Boiler Football League Season Kickoff, Boiler Brewing Company, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Driven by a lack of Husker football, Boiler Brewing Company is set to restore the gridiron glory by pulling out the video game controllers and playing NCAA Football 2014 against other Nebraska breweries each week. The season kicks off Saturday with a matchup against White Elm Brewing. Snag a brew and satiate that craving for fall sports.
Creator’s Choice Workshop, 3700 S. 9th St., Ste. C, 7 p.m.
Come to The Corky Canvas Saturday night to experience a night full of DIY fun. Sip wine, listen to music with friends and enjoy a tutorial of a staff-favorite craft: painting custom wooden boards. With over 200 designs to choose from, your party is sure to find the perfect tutorial. Tickets can be purchased on The Corky Canvas website.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Boombox Brunch + Live Music, Boombox Social, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Live music lives on through Boombox Social’s outdoor patio. Snag a breakfast pizza or a $5 Bloody Mary while listening to sweet tunage. This week, patrons’ eardrums will be caressed by the sultry sounds of Brian Gerk.
Lotus House Soul Sunday Outdoor Yoga Flow, The Mill, 333 S 21st Street, 9:30 a.m.
Flowing into a new work week can leave the soul soured and sickly. Lotus House of Yoga is looking to remedy that condition with a series of outdoor yoga classes occurring each Sunday. Admission is $18 and spots are limited to 18, so roll up your mat and reserve a spot quickly.