I’m pretty sure we’ve all noticed it’s gotten a bit cold recently. As we trudge through the snow to class, the wind makes our eyes tear up and our ears go numb. But winter doesn’t just chill the air, it can make the soul frigid as well. Seasonal Affective Disorder, a lack of vitamin D and the inability to enjoy the great outdoors have a lot of people feeling a frost in their hearts. Your skin may be cold, but your mind shouldn’t have to feel the piercing frigidity. This list of podcasts, all found on Spotify, aims to bring some positivity and inspiration to the miserable walk to class or drive to work.
“Wonderful!”
This podcast is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of positivity in everyday life. Griffin and Rachel McElroy spend each 50-minute episode talking about four of their favorite things. Popular topics include Griffin’s favorite bands from college, Rachel’s favorite influential poets and everything in between: auctioneering, abandoned water parks, belly button piercings — you name it. This weekly positivity is paired with the light, sarcastic humor that fans of the McElroys’ podcast know and love. It’s not overproduced, and it gives the feel that Griffin and Rachel are just chatting with the listener about the little things they find, well, wonderful. Listening to “Wonderful!” has encouraged me to look for the little bits of positivity in everyday life. Looking at my gray, freezing world and searching for positivity makes life feel less empty. In fact, the podcast has inspired me to make my own list of wonderful things to think about when I’m feeling down, which includes but is not limited to little kids deciding on an ice cream flavor, the sound of curling stones gliding on the ice and campus squirrels carrying whole hamburger buns.
“Daily Quote”
Clocking in at only three minutes per episode, this podcast is great for anyone looking for a short burst of historical inspiration. Three hundred sixty five days a year, host Kate Leonard shares an inspirational quote from history, backing it with context of the era and its modern meaning. “Daily Quote” has shared the inspirational words of James Baldwin, Gloria Estefan, Ray Bradbury and Anthony Bourdain, to name a few. The podcast is clean and polished thanks to Leonard’s connection with Parcast Productions, the producers of over 50 original podcasts. I listen to “Daily Quote” when I’ve had a rough day and just need to get through one more class or one more reading. Taking a short break, getting a drink of water and listening to three minutes of inspiration always puts me back in the mood to push myself.
“Can I Pet Your Dog?”
Sometimes, inspirational quotes feel too ham-fisted. Yeah, we get it, famous painter whats-his-name said some cool stuff, so what? Sometimes positivity needs to come naturally, and what’s more naturally positive than talking about dogs? Hosts Renee Colvert and Alexis Preston spend about 40 minutes each week talking about dogs, dog news and dog-related topics. It’s simple, uplifting and heartwarming, and that’s coming from me, a cat person. My personal favorite bit of the podcast is when the hosts discuss their recent dog sightings. We all know how fun it is to see a dog in public, especially if you can tell the pup is having a good time. Although, with this weather, I hope the hosts talk about dogs’ winter boots soon.
The weather may be crappy, but there’s no reason to let that define our moods. So, pop in some earbuds, throw on your hat and tune into a podcast to warm your soul on the way to class. The wind might still make you tear up, but hopefully you keep a smile on your face under that mask.