The mixing of aromas, the pouring of hot wax into amber-hued jars, a glass of whiskey by her side, a podcast keeping her company in her kitchen — it just made sense to Alicia Reisinger.
She said she missed telling stories as a freelance documentarian when she had her first daughter, Navy, but childhood memories of candle making with her grandma reminded her that she could still pursue that passion, this time with wax instead of a video camera.
“I think that was really the transitional piece of like, ‘Oh, I can still do the storytelling, but in a completely different way,’” Reisinger said.
Reisinger started Lincoln-based candle company Wax Buffalo in late 2014. Originally, it was a solo candle-making operation taking place late at night in her kitchen. However, as the years progressed and people started buying her candles, the company transitioned to the location between Canopy and 8th streets, under the O street bridge, in February 2019.
Since then, Reisinger said the staff has grown to 13 members, most of whom are moms, students and other business owners. Her dad, Bruce Clark, nicknamed “Dad Buffalo,” works as a cashier and storefront tender.
Family responsibility and the pursuit of adventures, like traveling to Switzerland for documentary work, take first priority over the business, Reisinger said.
“I’m just embracing the fact that our brains work in different ways and there is no 9 to 5 structure, [but] we seem to thrive,” she said. “No one has left — our team just keeps building, but they also keep staying, and so I think that speaks volumes to what that work does for you.”
Jenn Mattison, who helps manage social media, teach candle-pouring events and answer emails, said Reisinger’s flexibility and familial priorities are part of why working with Reisinger is a pleasure.
“You just have to understand that’s exactly who she is ... and I think that’s super important that her authenticity spills into every part of her business,” Mattison said. “The environment and everything around it is authentic and supportive and awesome.”
Reisinger has been able to share the uplifting environment with the Lincoln community through Wax Buffalo’s participation in First Friday events. During the first Friday evening of every month, the store hosts candle-making events in collaboration with other small Lincoln businesses, like Emma Rose Floral Studio and The Other Room speakeasy.
Mattison leads the classes and helps coordinate special events revolving around holidays, like Valentine’s Day and the upcoming International Women’s Day.
Although the majority of Wax Buffalo’s clientele for special events and First Fridays is women, Mattison said the store doesn’t cater to any specific audience, but the staff wants to create a special moment for all participants.
“We want it to not be just a date night, just a Friday night, just another thing to do, but an experience that brings you closer together with your partner or friend, but also closer together with other people in general,” she said.
One of Reisinger’s favorite parts about their events is connecting with her customers, some of whom have been buying Wax Buffalo candles for years.
“To sit down across the table and share a cocktail and pour candles together is like we’re getting to know our customers and clients in a really intimate, beautiful way,” she said.
Lincoln is a city where something like Wax Buffalo’s small events succeed, Reisinger said, as the small-town feel combined with growing businesses have created something new and exciting for everyone participating.
“We want to help each other build,” she said. “The more we can help each other, the more we build ourselves.”