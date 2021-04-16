Erin Mitchell is no stranger to Omaha’s music scene. She’s in indie bands like Daisy Distraction and Magū. She sings and plays keyboard and guitar. She’s been playing music since she started singing at school talent shows when she was nine, but just recently, with her own band Urn, has she been able to make music that is entirely hers.
Urn’s debut EP, “An Attempt to Quiet the Noise,” was released April 16. It took nearly four years of work for Mitchell to achieve a record she felt embraced her identity as a songwriter.
Mitchell said “An Attempt to Quiet the Noise” changed significantly in the last four years. Where the EP was originally populated by slow piano ballads, it’s now more guitar-focused, traversing through a diverse range of genres. For example, one track off the EP, “Sticks & Stones,” has a folk feel to it that bandmate David McInnis said reminded him of Fleetwood Mac.
“I think the sound is reminiscent of how I’ve changed as a person and how my music has changed,” Mitchell said. “I’ve always been really passionate about the music, so the passion has never changed, but the overall vibe and sound is now completely different. A lot of the genres sort of mesh together, so I’d describe it as indie rock mixed with blues rock.”
McInnis, Mitchell’s bandmate in both Urn and Magū, played drums and trumpet on the EP. He said they first met three or four years ago, but their first time working together musically was in October 2019, when McInnis began recording songs for “An Attempt to Quiet the Noise.” Being a musician himself, McInnis said he was excited for Mitchell to release her first EP as a solo artist.
“I feel like as a new artist creating your own project, once you get the first [release] out of the way, it just opens a floodgate and you can go from there,” McInnis said.
McInnis also said it was rewarding to watch her create her own album after knowing Mitchell for years. He called “An Attempt to Quiet the Noise” an honest reflection of her character.
“It’s really interesting to watch her process of bringing an album to completion because I remember when I was in that stage and just trying to figure it out,” McInnis said. “She’s such a good songwriter and her songs are so catchy. They just get stuck in your head.”
As Mitchell was writing and collecting these songs, she found they didn’t quite fit the style of any of her other groups, so she created Urn as an outlet for her personal tracks.
“Each of the bands I was already in had their own distinct style,” she said. “Some of them did mesh genres, but some of my personal songs I’d write didn’t really fit into that … Urn was really a cathartic experience for me. I wrote about really personal events and things I still think people can relate to.”
Mitchell said the EP touched on topics like childhood, growing up, wanting to fit in and body image. She described “An Attempt to Quiet the Noise” as a coming-of-age EP, and she said she hopes the audience can learn from her songs and feel connected to her.
“[The EP] talks about how I’ve grown throughout my career and as a person, especially in the past few years, just finding myself spiritually working through different experiences, learning different lessons and sharing that with the world,” she said. “For this EP, I want to focus on relation and how my experience can maybe shed light for other people … I hope when people hear it, they feel a little closer to me and learn certain things about themselves, too.”