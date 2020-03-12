The Glenn Korff School of Music will host the Day of Percussion this Saturday, March 14, at Westbrook Music Building.
According to Dave Hall, associate professor of percussion, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln previously hosted the event in 2004 and 2017. The event travels among UNL, University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney.
“I knew it was something we wanted to get back on the rotation for UNL since this is such a great central location for it, and it’ll attract students from multiple states nearby,” Hall said.
This event is free and open to the public. Hall encourages current university, high school, middle school students and local educators to attend.
“It’s essentially a day to bring together clinicians and all sorts of percussive disciplines from around the country who will provide clinics and performances to the greater percussion community of Nebraska,” Hall said.
The event will include three clinics and an evening concert with featured guest artists and the UNL Percussion Ensemble. Matthew Jordan will perform the first clinic at 1 p.m. Jordan is the music coordinator and sound designer for Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps, front ensemble arranger for world-renowned theatrical percussion ensemble Music City Mystique and the visiting assistant professor of percussion at Jacksonville State University. His clinic, “Playing Live With Electronics,” will include both percussion demonstrations and performances.
Following Jordan, Raychel Taylor will host the “Creating The Job You Want” clinic. Taylor founded the organization Girls March, which supports and empowers young women in music. Her clinic will be followed by a performance and clinic from Projeto Acromusical, a non-profit organization which advocates for the artistic advancement of the Afro-Brazilian berimbau and related musical bows. During its presentation, the group’s performers will premier “Plexus,” a chamber piece for berimbau sextet composed by graduate student Louis Raymond-Kolker.
“The Acromusical is going to be very interactive,” Hall said. “The students are going to have a chance to play and be very hands-on.”
Following the clinics, Raymond-Kolker, along with the UNL Percussion Ensemble, will perform the premiere of Alexis Lamb’s “Enveloped” and Hall’s piece “Liminality” at Kimball Recital Hall.
“It’s really neat because it’s going to be incredibly diverse. We’re going to have artists who come from all sorts of different disciplines and who may not end up at the same place at the same time in any other circumstance,” Hall said. “I think just the nature of the collaboration of meeting with people who we don’t normally get to work together with because we live in different parts of the country is the best.”
Prior to Day of Percussion, there will be a concert at Francie & Finch Bookshop at 6 p.m. on Friday. Musicians from UNL will perform Lamb’s compositions as well as Raymond-Kolker’s arranged piece “Composer Portrait,” with a variety of percussion instruments ranging from steel pans to hammered dulcimer to drum set.
“I think it’s exciting to put together a new piece, because it has never been done before. We are kind of building the framework as it’s happening,” Raymond-Kolker said. “There’s less of a safety net in that way. We have to figure out lots of things for ourselves. But I think it’s more exciting than nerve-racking.”