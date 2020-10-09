As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln continues to endeavor socially distanced in-person classes and minimal face-to-face contact, some students have been at a loss without the college norms of endless extracurricular activities and social events.
To find out how students are dealing with the pandemic, The Daily Nebraskan asked UNL students, “How has your social life on campus been impacted by COVID-19?”
Mikayla Gross, freshman pre-law and agricultural economics major
“It’s definitely made it harder to meet people just because it’s harder to recognize people with the masks. And club-wise, extracurricular-wise, there’s not as many opportunities to meet in person. But I’m glad that we can meet on Zoom and find other ways to still meet people but still stay socially distanced.”
Matthew Murbach, freshman business administration major
“It’s pretty much just cut down on social interaction. I’ve been able to make a lot of friends, and it hasn’t really put that much of a damper on it. It’s just like I’m not able to go to football games and stuff.”
Paige Trutna, freshman advertising and public relations major
“I can’t gather in groups of people, and there are clubs that I was planning to join but can’t now. And just other organizations that I’m a part of that are just completely different.”
Cade Covington, junior accounting major
“I used to be able to do intramural sports, usually over by the suites, but now since COVID, the rec’s not doing those leagues anymore.”
Uri Harding, junior computer science major
“Definitely negatively. The clubs I go to don’t meet as often. Some things meet online now, which obviously isn’t the same as in-person. A lot of my socialization was just running into friends who I shared classes with, and that’s been pretty much crippled since we all basically attend class virtually now.”