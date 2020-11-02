After countless social media notifications and heated discussions, the United States is one day away from the 2020 presidential election. For most college students, this is their first opportunity to cast their vote in a major election.
According to Tufts Now, 48.3% of registered college student voters participated in the 2016 presidential election. The National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement found that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had a 69% turnout rate in the 2016 election.
To hear what students think about the election, The Daily Nebraskan asked UNL students, “Why is it important for college students to vote?”
Emily Cheramie, senior English major
This is Cheramie’s first presidential election. As an out-of-state student, she has already submitted her ballot.
“I think it’s important so that our voices are heard and recognized. We make a pretty big proportion of the U.S., and we’re the next generation, so I think our voices are really important because they’re going to impact for a lot longer what’s going to happen, and we have to live with the consequences of it. It’s also our civil obligation, or duty, so it’s something that we should all do,” Cheramie said.
Prior to filling out her ballot, Cheramie said she completed some research about her local candidates to ensure she made an informed decision.
Ethan Hunt, freshman construction management major
This is Hunt’s first presidential election, and he plans on voting on Nov. 3.
“As people say, we’re one of the most diverse generations to ever go through the voting process as well as I think everyone has a right to have their voice heard. So, I mean, why not go vote? It’s literally your given right to live here, which a lot of people don’t have in a lot of other countries. So why not take advantage of it while you can?” Hunt said.
Gabi Lawrey, freshman human development and family science major
This is Lawrey’s first presidential election, and she plans on voting early on Nov. 2.
“The election is our future — it’s determining our future. Especially at this age as a freshman, whoever we elect will influence my entire college experience, so it’s important as an emerging adult to be a part of these decisions,” Lawrey said.
Aidan Seaver, freshman business administration major
This is Seaver’s first presidential election. As an out-of-state student, he traveled home to Illinois last week to submit his ballot.
“Voter turnout is usually pretty low compared to the amount of eligible voters, so I think it’s good if everyone — whether you agree with them or not — can go out and kind of make their voice heard, and you get a more accurate representation of what the country kind of wants,” Seaver said.