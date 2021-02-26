With a world of information in our pockets on a single mobile device, it takes mere seconds to find out the latest news. According to a Gallup poll conducted in 2018, Americans believe 62% of the news found in newspapers, TV and radio is biased. The poll also found that 80% of news on social media is biased, 64% is inaccurate and 65% is misinformation.
To find out what students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln think about biased news, The Daily Nebraskan asked students, “What are your thoughts about polarized news?”
Campbell Sharpe, freshman advertising and public relations major
Sharpe said the majority of her news comes from social media, including Twitter and Facebook. She said she would consider herself a relatively informed citizen.
“It depends how much time I have, but I usually like to read a lot of stuff and stay up-to-date. If something big happens, I like to read more into it. I’m big on double checking articles I read on social media just because of all the journalism classes I’ve been in,” Sharpe said.
As a student in the journalism school, Sharpe said she’s taken a few classes that focus on picking out bias in news articles.
“At this point, I’m pretty good at figuring out what’s true and what’s not,” Sharpe said. “I wouldn’t doubt that most people wouldn’t be able to pick that type of stuff out. It’s just because I’ve taken classes that focus on that.”
When determining what articles to read, Sharpe said she chooses content based on the title and if the headline captures her. She also said she reads articles if they seem absurd or relate to her life.
Sharpe said she doesn’t think about polarized news organizations as long as the information is accurate.
“I don’t really see a problem with any news organization as long as they’re keeping information factual and checking their facts — as long as it’s news and it’s informational,” Sharpe said.
Emme Pruitt, freshman sports media and communication major
Pruitt said she finds her articles on social media and chooses them out based on headlines and pictures. She said she wouldn't consider herself up-to-date with the news, but she thinks she would be able to pick out a biased news article.
“I honestly don’t read any of the news much, but when I do, I go on Twitter,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt said she doesn’t have an opinion on polarized news organizations.
Theodore Krieger, sophomore business administration major
Krieger said he wouldn’t consider himself informed on the news, and the majority of his information comes from Twitter. He said he picks his articles based on the facts present and on his personal preferences. Krieger also said he thinks he would be able to pick out a biased news article.
“[For polarized news], if it’s toward your bias, you’re going to like it. And if it’s not, you’re not going to like it,” Krieger said.
Brayden Remerowski, sophomore actuarial science major
Remerowski said he would consider himself an informed citizen. When choosing articles, he said he will occasionally read articles shared on social media. Otherwise, he said he chooses based on the source itself, and if the headline is catchy.
“Every couple hours or so I check Twitter and the little search bar will say what the big news of the day is,” Remerowski said.
He said he thinks he would be able to pick out a biased news article, but he also thinks there should be more warning on polarized news.
“If a news source is obviously biased, it should probably mention a little bit more about where that’s coming from, because if it doesn’t, it could lead to extremists growing on whatever side, the left and the right,” Remerowski said. “I just think those should be labeled a little more.”
Emily O’Neill, junior psychology major
O’Neill also said she gets the majority of her news from Twitter, specifically by following CNN. When choosing news articles, she said she will choose what looks interesting as well as consider a topic’s importance. O’Neill said she would consider herself an informed citizen and would be able to pick out a biased news article.
“It’s not great. People should try to read non-biased news sources like NBC,” O’Neill said.