It’s been over a year, and it can be hard to remember what life was like before the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, students attended classes in person and meetings weren’t held on a computer screen. At this point, it seems like the last time we had to squeeze past someone and say “ope” was a lifetime ago.
To find out what students and staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would do, The Daily Nebraskan asked, “If you could go back a year ago to give yourself advice, what would you tell yourself?”
Emma Nyhus, freshman chemistry major
“Push yourself to get up everyday and get in a routine, even though you don’t want one. And don’t sit in bed all day, cause it sucks.”
Isabelle Sgourakis, freshman psychology major
“Get up everyday, and also, it will get normal again, so just keep going and push yourself through it.”
Claire Olson, freshman pre-health student
“Allow yourself opportunities to try new hobbies, get out of your comfort zone, and take opportunities to just try new things.”
Tim Yetzer, senior supply chain management major
“Find ways to better stay focused during online classes, or stuff like that.”
John Lutz, senior finance major
“Try to find ways to stay busy and have fun inside on your own.”
Michael Page, English professor
“It’s just hard to think about how things were different. We’ve been doing this for over a year now. It would be nice to not be doing this, but we aren’t quite ready yet.”
Dorothy Schneider, custodian and entomology major
“Honestly, with my job, the pandemic hasn’t actually affected my life that much … I kind of have unusual hours because I’m a custodian, so I have to do most of my work when people are already gone. So the pandemic hasn’t actually really changed much for me that I think I can give myself any kind of advice for, besides just being aware a pandemic is going to happen.”