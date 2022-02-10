While card games can serve as a fun distraction from matters of the outside world, one University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and his friends saw the opportunity to break the mold and forge an experience through the medium that’s as informative as it is entertaining.
Shema Yahya, a third-year integrated science major from Rwanda, is the architect behind a business venture he started with a few fellow Rwandan students, which is a card game called Muco.
Translating to “culture” in the Rwandan national language of Kinyarwanda, Muco merges competitive strategy with conservation principles and Rwandan cultural expression to provide an entertaining yet enriching party experience. The game is designed around what Yahya described as the “three C’s”: connect, conserve and culture, which are interwoven throughout the game.
“The main thing has been that we want the game to connect families, friends, all of that,” Yahya said. “And then we wanted something that just connects with conservation.”
As for the infusion of culture into Muco, Yahya said he drew inspiration from Rwandan traditions with everything from the art style to the words and names on the cards.
Yahya described the game as being based around general strategic card game principles, involving two decks. One deck consists of various “action” cards with abilities that allow for moves such as defense, offense or skipping turns. The second, called the “Muco” deck, functions as collectible “assets” and is represented by Silverback gorillas.
Players use their action deck to try to collect a certain number of Muco cards in order to win, with the twist being that some Muco cards are “fakes” that don’t count towards the winning total.
This design adds elements of deception and a desire to “protect” your Muco deck at all costs, highlighting the “Conserve” aspect of the design and adding subtle undertones of empathy according to Gisele Kamanzi, a fellow Rwandan junior integrated science major and a friend of Yahya’s who got to test out an early version of the game.
“It puts me at this point where I have to think of a gorilla family like it’s my family when I was playing because I wanted to win,” Kamanzi said. “I was like, ‘I have to protect them.’”
The subtle themes of wildlife conservation represent a major aspect of why Yahya said he was inspired to create the game.
His upcoming “Silverback Edition” will be the second edition of the game, following up on the non-themed “original” edition released in 2021. Yahya said each game deck will come with a QR code on the side that players can scan to be linked to a variety of non-profit conservation organizations. With each new edition of the game, Yahya said he wants to design a theme around different endangered species across the world, with the linked organizations specifically selected for each edition.
According to Yahya, he chose to center the theme for the upcoming edition around the Silverback due to his personal connection to them through his home nation of Rwanda, where over half of the world’s wild population of endangered Silverback gorillas live, according to the country’s tourism website.
While Yahya said that promoting wildlife conservation efforts was his primary inspiration, he also embodies the “Culture” aspect of the design by using the game as an outlet of expression for his Rwandan culture. The elegant designs on the back of each card draw from Imigongo, a popular Rwandan art form composed using cow dung and ash to create paintings rife with spiral and geometric patterns. It’s one way Yahya said the game ties into Rwandan traditions dating back centuries.
“These were done from way back, before even colonization, like this was something that was imprinted in the culture,” Yahya said. “We’re just a very artistic people, so we kind of just carried it from generation to generation.”
In addition, the unique “move” titles on each card — such as one titled “Blinky” which pits two players against each other in a staring contest for points in the game — are shown both in print English and in stylized Kinyarwanda. These provide players with gradual lessons in the Rwandan tongue and a better familiarity with popular phrases in the country.
Kamanzi said the addition of Kinyarwandan phrases in the game was an added touch she especially appreciated.
“There’s words he puts in which are funny and also people back home use a lot,” she said.
This unique cultural appeal was equally notable to Mikki Sandin, an international business and inclusion coordinator at UNL.
“From what I understand, this is the first card game developed by a Rwandan for Rwandans, and I think that’s amazing,” Sandin said.
The dual-language format is something Yahya said is also useful because it allows for seamless translation.
“If we were to grow, let’s say we were to move it into a different market, we could put in a different language,” Yahya said. “One of the reasons I think games aren’t that popular is because they’re mostly in one language.”
These cultural ties are something Eduardo Sicilia, a marketing and entrepreneurship double major from Cancun, Mexico and another early beta tester for the game, said left a strong impression. Having launched his own startup in 2020 that grew out of an audience of Spanish-speaking American football fans, Sicilia is no stranger to the value of niche markets.
He said the uniqueness it imbues to the game for cultural outsiders, as well as the significance it conveys for native Rwandans, affords the game a broad range of appeal to consumers.
“If he goes back home, he can be like the next UNO,” Sicilia said. “It’s a board game, but it has cultural aspects of Rwanda or Africa in general. I think that’s pretty special because he’s tapping into both niches.”
It’s through capturing the cultural heartbeat of Rwanda and promoting efforts toward conservation that Yahya said he hopes to bring people together with the game, the “Connect” design pillar for the game. That dedication to fostering a sense of togetherness is something that isn’t lost on Sicilia, who said he can appreciate the sense of community inherent to the game.
“He always talks about how he can bring a family together, he can bring a group of friends together, what a couple of cards can mean to a bunch of people,” Sicilia said. “I think he’s doing it in a way that not only will he make those people have a great time, he’s also making his culture proud.”