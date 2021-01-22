Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.