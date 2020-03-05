On March 6, the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts will host the third annual Arts Advocacy Day. The event, which honors student artistry, is a partnership between Nebraskans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization which advocates for the advance of the arts, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This year’s event will feature performances ranging from dance, to chamber music, to improv.
To gauge the impact of the arts, The Daily Nebraskan asked UNL students, “Why do the arts matter?”
Chaitanya Gupta, junior physics major
“The arts are important because at the end of the day, that’s what essentially gives meaning to the progress that we are trying to achieve. Without it, everything seems pointless.”
Tara Grebe, senior architecture major
“As an architecture major, the arts are a big part of what we do. I really appreciate seeing art everywhere and I love seeing the campus get involved.”
Jacob Kruse, graduate finance major
“The arts give people a chance to express themselves and find a way to show who they are through a way that isn’t just communicating with voice or speech. It can be through video, through audio and movement, so it’s a unique opportunity to share with others who they are.”
Taylor Stumpff, sophomore communications and psychology major
“Sometimes I’m not really good at articulating my words, so the arts is a way of showing what I have on the inside to the outside.”
Elizabeth Everson, freshman elementary education major
“The arts is a great way to express yourself and create really special and important bonds with other people.”
Caitlin Kaup, freshman elementary education and special education major
“The arts matter because it lets people express their creativity.”