It doesn't really feel like spring break is ending since students will now transfer entirely to online classes on Monday. Many students have moved home, and it can be very tempting to stay in bed all day. While this might be fun at first, it’s important that students still have an efficient and effective way of completing classes online.
To help students adjust to the change, here are four tips from University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff to help students manage online coursework.
1. Create a schedule
Students may no longer have a strict class schedule, but that doesn’t mean they should check in on coursework whenever they want. College of Journalism and Mass Communications academic advisor Andrea Gaghagen recommends all students set a schedule for attending classes and homework and to create a daily routine.
“It is very important that students develop a routine and stick with it,” Gaghagen said. “Get up at the same time every day, get dressed like you would normally, put on accessories and shoes … Having a routine is going to help tremendously with motivation, organization and happiness.”
2. Check Canvas daily
When professor Gary Kebbel asked former students who had taken online classes what habits they thought were effective, a consistent answer was checking Canvas daily. Kebbel says checking Canvas for assignment due dates or messages from professors is a must for students.
“It’s important to create that habit and stability, and it’s super important to make sure Canvas notifications are turned on,” Kebbel said.
3. Create a study space
While working on homework in bed may be enticing, it can distract students from lectures and lower motivation, according to Kebbel and Gaghagen. While you can still study in the same place you watch TV, it’s still important to create a place for schoolwork.
“Creating an area for study separate from any relaxing area is a must. It keeps students focused and separates areas associated with downtime and work,” Gaghagen said.
4. Keep up with communication
Switching from in-person to online classes can be a struggle for students and teachers, and Gaghagen said students shouldn’t be afraid to reach out to professors during the transition.
“If you’re feeling nervous about an assignment or using new technology in a course, let your instructor know. Still give everything your best shot, but if you’re struggling, ask your instructor for advice. Most likely, they are learning right along with you, so have patience and try your very best,” Gaghagen said.