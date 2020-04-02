As classes moved online, many students moved home. While it can be tempting to stay in bed all day, it’s important students find an efficient and effective way of completing classes online. To help students adjust to the change, here are five tips from University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff to help students manage online coursework.
1. Set a schedule
Students may no longer have a strict class schedule, but that doesn’t mean they should check in on coursework whenever they want. College of Journalism and Mass Communications academic advisor Andrea Gaghagen recommends all students create a daily routine for classes and homework.
“It is very important that students develop a routine and stick with it,” Gaghagen said. “Get up at the same time every day, get dressed like you would normally, put on accessories and shoes … Having a routine is going to help tremendously with motivation, organization and happiness.”
Lecturer for the Glenn Korff School of Music Melissa Templeton also believes that it is fundamental for students to set a schedule for school work in order to prioritize and have a stress-free semester.
“I would encourage students to write themselves a to-do list at the beginning of the week, focusing on both short-term and long-term projects, and just spend the week knocking each thing off their list,” Templeton said. “Staying organized and motivated is challenging, but I find starting the week off with this ritual can be an effective way to keep on top of things.”
2. Check Canvas daily
Associate professor of practice at the Durham School of Architectural Engineering & Construction Jena Asgarpoor said using Canvas and its resources is essential to communicate with classmates and with professors.
“Help your instructors build a learning community and respond to questions from your peers if you know the answer. Online discussions are wonderful. Students don’t hesitate to ask questions in a virtual classroom,” Asgarpoor said.
3. Create a study space
While working on homework in bed may be enticing, it can distract students from lectures and lower motivation. Templeton and Gaghagen say that everyone should have a space that will allow for the concentration and focus they need to do schoolwork.
“Creating an area for study separate from any relaxing area is a must. It keeps students focused and separates areas associated with downtime and work,” Gaghagen said.
According to Templeton, anyone who doesn’t have an office should get creative with their space and make sure it’s one that they can concentrate and focus in.
“Sit on the back porch if the weather is nice, try the kitchen if someone is using your office. When in doubt, your bed is a great place to do homework as long as you aren't tired,” Templeton said. “Find ways to make it happen and take it one day at a time. If you can designate a single area for doing your work, great. But if that doesn't work for your situation, remind yourself that adaptability is a great skill to learn too.
4. Keep up with communication
Switching from in-person to online classes can be a struggle for students and teachers, and it might even feel a bit isolating. But that doesn’t have to be the case, according to Asgapoor, who encourages students to talk to friends and teachers during times of struggle.
“Communication is essential,” she said. “For those of you who are back home, communicate to your family members that you are still in school and that you need time and space for your studies.”
5. Have patience
Staff and faculty know this is a difficult and confusing time for everyone, which is why Templeton said it’s important for students to be patient with themselves and with their instructors when transitioning online.
“I think it is important for students to practice patience with their peers, with their teachers and with themselves,” Templeton said. “Don't take self-care for granted — sleep, eat well, be active, be in touch with your loved ones and keep up with your friends. School is important; don't lose sight of the bigger picture.”
Journalism professor Gary Kebbel said students are being put in an unfamiliar situation, and that everyone will need to be patient with others and themselves.
“I think right now when everyone is thrown into online classes, and no one planned for that. Students need to be really patient with themselves because this is such a big adjustment. Especially if you have never taken an online class, and now, all of a sudden, you have four or five online classes, you need to learn a whole new way of studying and learning. That starts with being patient and giving yourself permission to experiment,” Kebbel said.