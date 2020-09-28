As a University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman in the spring of 2018, Jonah Payne wanted to hold a fundraiser for his friend who had cancer. Payne wanted to perform a song at the event, so he enlisted his old friend Ben Stuart to help. Stuart then called his friend Madeline Reddel, and the band Past Casual was born. Two years and two additional band members later, the group has gone on to create multi-genre music which blends R&B, jazz and funk.
When the Lied Center for Performing Arts created a program called Huskers in the Spotlight, which holds virtual events as a way to help support UNL students and alumni who create their own works of art, it wasn’t long before the band snagged a show.
The indie band will perform the second show of the series on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at noon as a livestream on the Lied Center’s Facebook account. A live Q&A with the band will follow the show.
Keyboardist Ben Stuart said performing at the Lied is a great opportunity for the band, and he’s grateful for the chance to market the band through a professional company’s platform.
“It's a pretty big deal,” Stuart said. “The Lied Center has a lot of marketing. We're taking over their Instagram story tomorrow. It's just a great opportunity and seems like it will be a lot of fun.”
Vocalist Madeline Reddel said being in a band while also being a full-time student isn’t too challenging because all members are passionate about creating. She said they’re focused on their education just as much as the band.
“I'd say everyone in our band is very ambitious just in general, like ambitious in school and other activities that we're in,” Reddel said. “So that drive, in general, applies to our band and making sure that we are always creating are always trying to seek opportunities.”
The band members agreed the most nerve-racking part about doing live streams is the fact that the performance will stay on the internet forever. Drummer Jonah Payne added that it’s much better to perform in front of an audience because of the energy a crowd provides.
“I don't know if I could necessarily say that we would play better or worse, but it's so fun to play when there's an actual audience there,” Payne said. “There's so much more energy and excitement. So at the very least, we'll try our best, but the only people clapping would maybe be like two people from the Lied Center that are standing there on the side.”
The band will also be performing all original songs for the show. Stuart said that most of the songs are a hybrid genre — what he describes as a mix of two different music forms.
“The style is kind of a blend of jazz and pop. We sometimes say ‘indie-funk,’ but I'm not sure how accurate that is,” Stuart said.
Stuart also said that the band isn’t nervous about performing new originals, as it’s much easier to premiere songs as a band than as a soloist.
“No, we're used to it. It's also a lot easier to do as a band than a solo artist since we all kind of share the criticism and reception of the songs,” Stuart said.