Three University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors worked over the past three years to craft “The Bell Affair.” The animated feature film follows the true story of Daniel and Mary Bell, an enslaved couple who fought tooth and nail for freedom starting in 1835.
Michael Burton, Kwakiutl Dreher and William G. Thomas III, a trio of UNL professors, served as the core creative team for this historical drama. The film tells a story of Black emancipation that often goes unsung in the canon of American history. “The Bell Affair” will have a free preview screening at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center on Feb. 23.
The story of the creation of “The Bell Affair” begins in 2010, when Thomas started writing his book, “A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War.” The story of “The Bell Affair” is based on a few select chapters from the book.
The three professors said the inspiration for making films spawned from a collective love of history and where people came from. Dreher, in particular, said that she has always been fascinated by the portrayal of African Americans on screen and challenging stereotypes.
“Film has been very much so responsible for the ways African Americans have been portrayed throughout history,” Dreher said. “I am interested in overturning some of those stereotypes that we’ve had to endure.”
To subvert these stereotypes, Dreher as a writer seeks to tell the stories of African American emancipation in ways that stretch beyond just running away or escaping a slave master. She said her ultimate aim was to expand the collective body of knowledge regarding this topic.
“We are expanding our notions about freedom-making,” Dreher said. “We are opening up our minds to the ways in which African Americans or enslaved people made their freedom.”
Then came the question of how to organize this production, which resulted in the 2018 formation of Salt Marsh Productions LLC. That same year, the team released their first short film, “Anna: A Slave Who Sued for Freedom.”
From there, the trio upped their ambitions to create “The Bell Affair,” which Dreher co-wrote and directed, Thomas co-wrote and served as historian and Burton served as art director and supervising producer. The screenwriting process for the film came down to getting a cohesive feel for the content and time period.
“So, what I did was I printed it out and I read it,” Dreher said. “I didn’t take a note. I re-read it. And I read it again.”
From the intense memorization of the story, Dreher found a focus for the plot of “The Bell Affair” and the story that needed to be told. Dreher said that a clear understanding of the characters was paramount to writing the script, down to who starts the conversation and who ends them.
“I wanted to focus on the Bell family. It’s called ‘The Bell Affair.’ So then what does that mean,” Dreher said. “It means we’re going to show them interacting with each other. We’re going to show conflict. Mary and Daniel are enslaved, his mother and sister are free and they’re all living in the same house.”
After the screenplay was completed, The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded the production a $200,000 grant in 2019.
The original plan for the film was to begin shooting in June of 2020, according to Thomas. However, COVID-19 impacted the production of “The Bell Affair.”
“We had one of two options: either postpone shooting indefinitely or find another way to shoot it,” Thomas said.
Filming was originally going to be done entirely within a studio, according to Burton, but with social distancing and mask regulations, that was not going to happen. The film needed to be produced entirely asynchronously. Inspiration for how exactly the team was going to shoot the film came from Saturday Night Live and The National Cathedral choir and orchestra.
“I remember watching Saturday Night Live in a distanced format, them doing their skits from home, and on Easter I watched The National Cathedral come together over Zoom,” Thomas said. “It conveyed a degree of emotional importance.”
Producing the movie needed to be done unconventionally and entirely virtually, by shipping actors their costumes and having them film their scenes on their own phones. Burton coordinated this process with the production company Western Meadowlark LLC, who helped to expedite and streamline the operation.
“We ran a whole bunch of tests to see if it would work, it seemed like it would and it did. It’s because of [Western Meadowlark LLC’s] extreme organization,” Burton said.
The directing of the film also had to be done in an unorthodox way. With actors living all over the country, Dreher would direct their performances through table reads and Zoom.
“You have Anthony Wilcox who plays Daniel Bell, who’s living in New Jersey, and Mary Bell, played by Myeisha Essex, is living here. So, she’s filming in her living room, on her camera, and I’m on Zoom, directing her,” Dreher said. “Each of them would send in their performances and then our art department, our line producer and our director of photography would put it all together and make it like we were on set.”
Even without COVID being a factor, “The Bell Affair” was always planned for rotoscope animation by Burton and the art department. Rotoscoping is the process of tracing over a still frame of live action footage to produce photorealistic animation. In this case, it was used to cut the actors out of whatever background they were in previously and place them into the scenes.
One could ask why rotoscoping was the right path for this film because this all sounds rather complex. Typically, period dramas like “The Bell Affair” are done in live action. However, the film was animated because Burton thought the style allowed for a fluid merging of the past and the present.
“When we think of history, you pretty much always think of something that’s [sepia tone]. We think of these, burnt ochre or yellow ochre colored, often they’re prints that are from that time period. They’re either etchings or engravings on an old paper that’s yellowed over time,” Burton said.
According to Burton, the film’s animation style helped to preserve the aesthetic of the time period, as well as granting greater emotional depth to the figures within the film.
“We think of the people [in the etchings] as these sort of flat characters. They don’t really have names typically and we don’t really connect with them emotionally because they’re just still images in this form of printmaking. You don’t get the human emotion,” Burton said. “So, when you hire an actor, you get that,” Burton said.
Burton said the environments that the actors were placed into were created in 3D modeling software by his team. These locations needed to be as period accurate as possible, as well as mesh with the footage of the inserted actors.
“We finished on time, we weren’t ever behind schedule, but it slowed down the production to the extent that we were able to really focus on the story and simultaneously get the edit right,” Burton said.
With the project complete, Dreher said film is especially important in the current political climate.
“There’s so many stories, and we have to know our history, so we know where we’re going. Knowing your history helps you to manage the present,” Dreher said. “And if you can manage the present in such a way that you are present, then the future looks a little bit better.”