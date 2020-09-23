For the past 25 years, Paul Barnes has been enchanting University of Nebraska-Lincoln students with his passion for music and piano playing. Barnes, a professor in the Glenn Korff School of Music, will be celebrating his teaching anniversary at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Barnes will perform seven pieces inspired by Greek, Latin, Jewish and Native American chant and premiere his transcription of Philip Glass’ “Annunciation” and UNL professor David von Kampen’s new piano work “Trisagion (2020).” Additionally, Nicholas Lemme and the Our Lady of Guadalupe Schola will perform a solo chant and a chant with Barnes.
Barnes said this concert is special because not only is it a celebration of his 25 years as a professor, it’s the first time he will be performing in front of a live audience since November.
“I've done all kinds of online performances over the summer, but it's just not the same. So I'm just so excited to be able to be playing for a live audience,” he said.
Barnes went on to highlight his years at UNL, such as the world premiere of Phillip Glass’ Concerto No. 2 at the Lied in 2004, and the 2018 premiere of the Phillip Glass piano quintet. But overall Barnes went on to say that the celebration wouldn’t be possible without the university allowing in-person classes.
“I just love the fact that my school, the Glenn Korff School of Music, is co-sponsoring this event with the Lied Center for Performing Arts that also makes me incredibly excited,” he said. “It wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for UNL’s decision to allow in-person instruction, and that was the whole basis for all of this. I’m really grateful that I live in this state, and that I work at this university that has decided to manage things this way.”
With current restrictions due to the pandemic, Matthew Boring, the Lied Center’s associate director of marketing and patron development, said the stage will have to be set up to maintain proper distance among the singers.
Lemme said that while the 12-man group is familiar with singing in big venues, the Lied Center is still a new venue to them, and social distancing on stage is a challenge that the group is willing to overcome.
“These guys are used to singing in a chapel which has hundred-foot high ceilings, very high ceilings and hard surfaces — really vibrant acoustics,” Lemme said. “So it's very forgiving to sing in something like that, so when you spread out and sing in acoustic in something that's not like that and when you're spread out on stage 15-feet apart or whatever, that requires everybody to really know their part and to really sing out a little more and listen more carefully because it's really difficult to blend.
Barnes said his goal is to give the audience a sense of hope and happiness during a time of difficulty and sadness. He also hopes to show the beauty of art and its ability to show how much good people can make.
“I want to give [the audience] hope that there's so much good in humanity,” Barnes said. “There's so much beauty out there and that … we have the ability to directly experience beauty.”