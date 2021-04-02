Editor’s note: Emma Kopplin is a former reporter for The Daily Nebraskan.
The coronavirus pandemic may be something a lot of people want to forget. For many, the loss they’ve experienced and mental burden the last year has placed on them has been enormous. Deaths, emotional trauma and a year of bad memories made the pandemic a major cultural shift of the 21st century that some believe should be recorded and learned from. Juniors Asa DeWitt, an anthropology major, and Emma Kopplin, an anthropology and graphic design double major, have worked to preserve and study this time in history.
DeWitt and Kopplin co-founded a zine in January 2021 dedicated to preserving the human experience during a global pandemic. As co-editors-in-chief, they titled the project “Quaranzine” and hope it will serve as a place for students to process the year while making their voices heard.
DeWitt and Kopplin see “Quaranzine” as their own extracurricular, not connected to any college within the university. A phrase started to pop up on social media posts relating to the pandemic that spoke to them both: “After the plague comes the renaissance.”
“All of this time that’s spent in isolation and alone and processing heavy things is going to lead to a renaissance of ideas and creation,” DeWitt said. “We thought it would be really cool to have this creative moment coming out of the darkness.”
The pair said there are about 12 contributors working with the zine. Most of these contributors heard about “Quaranzine” through UNL faculty members or social media.
“We started the project by doing a massive email blast to an insane amount of professors and department heads and organizations,” Kopplin said. “That’s what got us our initial audience attraction. Since then, we’ve been featured on all sorts of Instagrams, and we’ve built a social interaction as well.”
DeWitt feels the zine’s social media outreach is the most important way they attract contributors and audience members, creating a snowball effect of likes and shares.
“Once someone sees it on there, it kind of rolls and gets bigger,” he said. “A lot of our audience is the communities that connect with our authors … All the authors share it on their social media and with their close friends. That’s the second level of people who see it and interact with it.”
The zine’s content includes creative and informative writing, art, ethnographies, data and mood journals submitted through the website by contributors. DeWitt and Kopplin said they accept any kind of content and don’t want to step on anyone’s creative toes.
“We didn’t really want to do any sort of direct mission coming from us,” Kopplin said. “Our mission in itself was to hear other people’s stories and their take on the situation, and we really wanted to focus on that inclusivity and bringing together multiple perspectives.”
At the end of the semester, about 400 copies of the over 60-page zine will be printed using grant money DeWitt and Kopplin received through professor sponsorships and the Hixson-Lied Endowment.
“Originally, we wanted to use the money to pay students, but we soon found out that was pretty much impossible,” DeWitt said. “So we worked with our professors and the grant board to find out what the most effective way to use grant money was to do this project and what the most impactful thing we could create would be.”
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever, and neither will “Quaranzine.”
“This is a one-time project,” Kopplin said. “We have funding for a full year, but we’re trying to do the project in one semester.”
DeWitt said he wanted “Quaranzine” to be timely rather than a discussion about the pandemic after it’s through.
“We really want it to be contemporaneous with the events that are happening so it can be more of a processing of what’s happening as it’s ending, hopefully,” he said.
As anthropology majors, the cultural impact of the pandemic spoke to DeWitt and Kopplin like a siren song.
“We want to memorialize and preserve the lived human experience,” DeWitt said. “As an anthropologist, this is a time when a lot of cultural changes have happened, so though it’s been a difficult time, it’s been ripe for study. So we wanted to study it.”
The pair hopes future generations can find copies of “Quaranzine” and know what this year was like.
“We wanted to create an artifact of the times,” Kopplin said.