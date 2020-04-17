With the combination of student loans, living expenses and food costs, it’s become a common trope that college students are broke. But for some students, that financial struggle has been turned up a notch due to the spread of COVID-19. Many have lost their jobs after workplaces closed or cut back on staff. This can leave many clueless on how to financially succeed during this crisis.
Luckily, University of Nebraska-Lincoln finance professors have provided tips for those feeling the budgetary burden of the coronavirus.
Paul Dion, assistant finance professor of practice, discussed the option of forbearance to help students with monthly payments. A forbearance is a form of repayment relief by a lender which pauses monthly payments.
“I’d say if you have to choose between missing a payment and taking advantage of [loan forbearances], obviously take advantage of them,” Dion said. “But don’t go in unless you absolutely have to.”
Rent is one of the biggest expenditures for students each month, and it can become even more stressful for students who are not receiving paychecks. Nancy Loftis, lecturer in real estate and attorney in private practice, said communication with your landlord is key to financial security with rent.
“It can be helpful to try and contact your landlord and work out reductions with them or even some early terminations with leases,” Loftis said. “It’s uncertain what’s going to happen for fall classes which can affect leasing for college students, so I’d encourage them to think about those things that might happen and have good communication with their landlord so that they’ve got some plan.”
As a means to relieve the worry of many American citizens, the federal government has also attempted to help financially through stimulus checks. Those eligible will receive a sum of money intended to help citizens make their payments.
Dion explained that when he was a grad student, he would get paid for the entire year in one month. Even while studying for a Ph.D in finances, he said he would get himself in financial trouble with an entire year’s worth of money sitting in his baking account. He fears students receiving stimulus checks could face the same consequence, so he recommends students deposit the check into their savings account.
Dion also encouraged those who haven’t been impacted financially by the coronavirus to give back to the community.
“If it’s not having an effect on you, maybe think about taking some of that coronavirus money and spend it on local businesses or donate it to a food bank,” Dion said. “If you don’t need it, maybe think about using it to help those who do need it.”
Stress and worry can be overwhelming emotions caused by money troubles. Loftis offered advice on ways to take advantage of this time to eliminate that stress. She recommended networking, reading and sharpening new skills to impress future employers.
“Don’t let this take over every minute of every day,” Loftis said. “Things will change and you will find work. This isn’t permanent.”