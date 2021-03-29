When it was time for India Enter to choose her instrument for middle school band, she knew she wanted to play something with strings. She was given a signup sheet that had pictures of three stringed instruments: a violin, viola and cello. Not knowing which one to pick, she gave the sheet to her parents and asked them to choose for her.
They chose the cello. Little did Enter know, the instrument would become a passion that would eventually lead her to be in the Minnesota Youth Symphony and the Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra. Her experience and love for the instrument would drive her to study cello performance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On March 30 at noon, Enter will be playing her cello at the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of its Huskers in the Spotlight series. The event will be accessible through livestream on the Lied Center’s Facebook page.
Enter, now a junior music major, said she was stunned yet grateful when she got the call to perform at such a big venue.
“It was shocking. I hadn't actually heard of Huskers in the Spotlight at the time … It feels so large-scale because I'm from a smaller town in Minnesota, so it's been really cool — a really interesting experience,” she said.
Since the event is a livestream, it means there’s a lot of technology that goes into making it work, especially when it comes to making the instruments sound crisp and clear. Enter said she has been more interested in music production recently and was able to gain a lot of knowledge on the topic while attending two festivals last summer, the Miami Classical Music Festival and the Cincinnati Young Artists’ Cello Academy.
“I was very fortunate to still be able to attend those two festivals. They were incredibly influential on my musical journey, even though [they were] online … It just seems like I had got even more out of the experience and even these being online, it felt amazing. Of course, being in person could have been better. But I was surprised by how effective it can still be,” she said.
Enter’s friend, sophomore political science and communication studies major Rebecca Heckel, said Enter’s drive and determination for her craft are what make her stand out against other cellists.
“I’ve heard her practice, and she’s so determined to practice something difficult until she has it nailed. Her passion for it is also extremely apparent when she plays,” Heckel said.
Heckel said Enter has definitely earned her chance to play at the Lied Center and is excited to watch the livestream.
“She’s so talented and deserves every bit of recognition. She’s very humble and probably wouldn’t agree with me, but she is such an incredible cellist. When I see her perform, I am usually just in awe of how it sounds,” Heckel said.
Enter said that in the next five years she hopes to complete her master’s degree and hopefully record music with her musician peers while continuing to audition for other orchestras. She said she hopes her performance can inspire optimism and excitement for the future.
“I hope people listening find some brief peace and hope,” Enter said. “I know I have still been able to create and share in a sometimes dampened way, and many have found ways to be more creative, but this year seems to be looking much clearer than the last. Hopefully, we will soon all feel that sense of freedom in sharing and communicating again.”