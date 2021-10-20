Raised by an art teacher father who encouraged them on their creative journeys, brothers MJ and Kobe Hansen have found their artistic outlet in music, but in different styles.
Based out of south Lincoln, MJ is an art teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School, and Kobe is a junior physics major at Wesleyan University. The pair have spent the pandemic mastering beats in a basement, which they’ve turned into their own personal production studio.
MJ, the eldest of the two, said he prides himself in creating a fresh style of music, combining complex synth beats with keyboard elements to create an up-tempo blend of funk, soul and pop. His moniker, Funkatello, fittingly encapsulates the colorful fusion of genres that his music represents. More recently, he’s begun dabbling with jazz elements as he adds more skills to his repertoire.
Kobe’s style is fresh in its own right, combining spacey pop beats with easy-flowing hip-hop verses to create melodic rhythms in what he calls experimental pop-rap. Going by the name Anomaly, Kobe’s music is brash and rife with confidence, but with a laid-back flow that puts equal emphasis on the instrumental aspect.
MJ found his start in music as a vocalist in a duo with a high school friend in Kansas City, Missouri. The friend, who handled the mixing and mastering, gave MJ some early guidance in music production. He eventually gave MJ a bootleg copy of Logic Pro, a music editing program, and encouraged him to try his hand in producing.
Eventually, he found his way, releasing three albums from 2018 to 2020, titled “Surprises,” “The Otherside” and most recently the eponymous “Funkatello.”
Kobe had a somewhat different introduction to music, starting as a songwriter.
“In high school, I had written like 100 songs in a journal, just practicing the poetry and writing aspect,” he said. “Then, when I was finally able to get my MacBook, I started producing.”
Like his brother, it took Kobe awhile to get the hang of the production aspect.
“I didn’t know what I was doing, mixing or mastering-wise,” Kobe said. “I put out a whole album almost two years ago that’s just amateur work, really bad. Since then, the feeling of dropping something publicly that’s, like, horrible really wears on you, but it’s also a good motivator.”
Kobe’s since rebounded, releasing two singles on Spotify that he said he’s much happier with, and a new project titled “Digitalove” on the way.
According to Kobe and MJ, music production has a steep learning curve. For MJ, even getting comfortable with the sound of his own voice took some adjusting. Kobe said it’s a great way to build self-esteem. Both agreed that the best way to find a sound that’s unique to you is to just be yourself.
For MJ, that means using his style to break norms in a way that allows him to fully express his interests, instead of just going with what’s popular.
“If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it how I want to,” he said. “I like soul, funk, jazz, so that’s what I’m gonna make.”
Kobe, meanwhile, uses his music to express himself in a way that boosts his confidence while staying true to himself.
“It really does help with your self-confidence,” he said. “It’s about making music that’s about you and not what you’re not.”
The inspiration to create was something the brothers credited their father heavily with influencing. Early on, he instilled in them the importance of never hesitating to create something new.
Following in his father’s footsteps, MJ has found another outlet for that desire to create as an art teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School, where he said he found a lot of enjoyment in getting to break down the aspects of art to its most basic components. He finds that switching back and forth between painting and music helps to keep his mind fresh with ideas for what to create next.
Kobe hopes to similarly follow in the family footsteps by eventually becoming an electrical engineer like his grandfather. He enjoys finding a balance between the analytical and creative, although his inspiration comes much more spontaneously.
“My music honestly takes a lot longer than MJ’s,” Kobe said. “I can only really do it if the inspiration comes, and I don’t try to force it.”
While the brothers’ music contrasts greatly in their style and creation process, the difference is something they embrace, especially as they’ve begun putting together collaborations with other friends under their newly-formed record label, Temple Studios.
As for their future solo endeavors, both brothers have plenty of songs on standby, but MJ stressed the importance they place in the timeliness of their releases.
“We have a lot of material that we’re just sitting on right now,” he said. “We want to release it so it comes out at a steady pace. The worst thing you can do is drop something, then not do anything for a year,” he said.
Aside from consistent output, MJ said the most important thing about music is the consistency of effort.
“I think the key is to make yourself do it every day,” MJ said. “If I have free time, I'm downstairs or upstairs in one of the studios.”