On Dec. 10, Disney had its annual Investor Day where the media conglomerate announced huge new projects from Marvel to Pixar, etc. Below is a list of the top 10 anticipated announcements.
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”
Demigod Percy Jackson and friends Annabeth and Grover are getting a brand new look in the form of a TV series on Disney+. Each novel will be one season, and author Rick Riordan is involved with the writing of the series, so fans of the books should feel hopeful. The first season will show Percy arriving at Camp Half-Blood and retrieving Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt.
“Turner & Hooch”
This Disney+ show should definitely be on the radar of any fans of Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh.” Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, a U.S. Marshall who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch. Josh Peck and a canine companion — how could it get any better than that?
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
In this limited series set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith,” Ewan McGregor returns as the titular Jedi master to gear up for the rematch of the century with co-star Hayden Christensen, who is returning as Darth Vader. Christensen is known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel movies.
“Andor"
This series should comfort anyone still affected by the traumatic conclusion of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Set five years before “Rogue One,” Diego Luna returns as rebel spy Cassian Andor while also taking on the role of executive producer. With Tony Gilroy, writer of the Bourne franchise, attached as the writer, there’s no question that this series will be a nail-biting spy thriller.
“Tiana”
“The Princess and the Frog’s” Princess Tiana is back with her own TV series. Not much is known about this series yet, but considering this is Walt Disney Animation Studio’s first TV series, it’ll be fascinating to see the quality of animation and story Disney cooks up.
“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”
After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” some Marvel heroes are onto new adventures. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” sees Sam Wilson — The Falcon — and Bucky Barnes — The Winter Soldier — trying to keep the legacy of Captain America’s shield intact by getting it out of the wrong hands.
“Loki”
The most likable villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Loki is back from the dead … again. Tom Hiddleston returns as the god of mischief, and this time he’s actually helping stop crime. With the addition of many great actors such as Owen Wilson and Richard E. Grant, this series is shaping up to be a wild ride full of time travel and mischief.
“Hawkeye”
Also taking place after “Avengers: Endgame,” Jeremy Renner returns as the bow-wielding Avenger Hawkeye, but this time he’s got a new partner. Hailee Steinfeld makes her MCU debut as Kate Bishop, a fellow master archer and Hawkeye’s protege. Along with a cute golden retriever named Lucky, the series is looking to bring more depth to Renner’s character.
“Lightyear”
This movie is about the fictional human astronaut “Toy Story’s” Buzz Lightyear is based on. Although Tim Allen’s voice is iconically tied to the toy Buzz, the human Buzz will be voiced by none other than Chris Evans.
“Disenchanted”
The long-awaited sequel to the movie “Enchanted” has finally been announced. Amy Adams returns as Giselle and Patrick Dempsey returns as Robert Phillip. Considering that the original movie had catchy tunes and animal friends, there’s no doubt that the sequel will bring the same — if not more — of the magic the original brought.