The global social media phenomenon TikTok has captured the attention of Generation Z. The app hosts over 800 million active users worldwide according to DataReportal and Generation Z holds 69% of its demographic.
Given TikTok’s ever-growing popularity, New Student Enrollment Orientation Coordinator Rachel Lindhart and graduate student Emily Parker decided to set up the TikTok Takeover event for Big Red Welcome. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, the event allows students to join with their peers, bust a move and bond.
On the day of the event, students are to wear masks and scan in with their event pass before being placed in groups with a maximum of eight students. From there, each group will be led by an orientation leader who will allow students to form their own take on a popular list of curated TikTok trends. These include, but are not limited to, the “Renegade,” “SpongeBob Turned Into A Clown,” “Love Story” and more. Students can choose to combine these trends or offer suggestions for dances and audio samples.
Once students meet their groups and do team building exercises and icebreaker activities, they are allowed to practice anywhere on campus, which Lindhart hopes will let students explore new places and see new faces.
At the end of the TikTok Takeover, groups will then put their performances to the test by showing off their routine to all the other participants in order to win prizes like Husker-themed T-shirts and bags.
Parker said the initial idea for the event spawned from the orientation leaders’ hope for an engaging Big Red Welcome given the loss of in-person summer programming for NSE. Through virtual meetings and the formation of focus groups, Lindhart and Parker saw that students’ quarantine lifestyles had one common theme — hours of TikTok consumption.
“All of my friends loved the app and told me ‘This is so cool, you should try it,’” Parker said. “I think what a lot of people love about TikTok is you’re able to find exactly what you’re interested in. There’s a niche for everybody.”
Lindhart shared the same sentiment as Parker regarding TikTok’s effectiveness in honing in on users’ interests. Although she has never downloaded the app, she said she has seen the effects of users’ TikTok content outside of a curated perspective.
“It feels like true authentic content,” Lindhart said. “It’s approachable, there’s something for everyone and the celebration of duets and repetitions instead of retreads on trends gives a different spin on sharing and creating content.”
Lindhart said the process of planning events through Zoom was a welcomed challenge.
“I think it has challenged us to think differently about how we program and how we meet student needs,” Lindhart said. “We have thought a lot about our goals, what we preserve and what we try to accomplish. Ultimately it boils down to helping students meet friends, helping students around campus and equipping students with skills to be successful and embrace embarking on their first week of campus.”
Lindhart and Parker both expressed high hopes for the event and expect students to form connections and bonds with their peers.
“Coming away from the event, if students are able to identify a new friend then that’s a massive win in our books,” Lindhart says. “You don’t have to be a TikTok star to have a good time, just a willingness to have fun and meet new people.”