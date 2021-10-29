Eating vegan in Lincoln can be difficult due to the high prices of many vegan restaurants. As someone who tries their best not to eat animal products, I’ve compiled a list of three vegan restaurants that are some of my favorites. While some of these restaurants might not serve only vegan food, they are still worth visiting.
Rutabagas Comfort Food
For any lover of vegan food, Rutabagas is a familiar name. This comforting restaurant specializes in traditional American fare, free of animal products but choc- full of taste and flavor.
Located at 1434 O St., Rutabagas offers a wide selection of comfort food ranging from burgers to brunch. They also make specialty items that rotate from time to time, which can be found on their Instagram. The rotation of new creations always makes me want to go back. Even for those who don’t usually eat vegan, it is definitely worth trying for their vibrant and flavorful dishes like their Ruta-Burger and the Spicy Buffalo Chick’N Sandwich.
Rutabagas is also available on Doordash for those cozy nights when you don’t want to leave the house.
The Oven
The Oven specializes in Northern Indian cuisine and offers a variety of lunch and dinner dishes. It has three locations: The Oven Haymarket, The Oven Cellar and The Oven East.
While they don’t necessarily have specific vegan dishes, a vast majority of their vegetarian dishes can be modified to be vegan. Their dishes are well-seasoned by incorporating flavors of ginger and garlic into their curries. If you want something that has great flavor and is different from your typical bland vegan fare, The Oven is the right place for you.
This restaurant is unique because it offers students who have adopted the vegan lifestyle an opportunity to continue to incorporate different cuisines into their daily lives.
Juju's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine
Juju’s restaurant is filled with the flavors of different peppers and their famous Juju’s spice, not to mention the made in-house hot pickles that are a must-have. This quaint establishment is located on 1247 S 11th St. and is open only on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which makes it perfect for students to pick up lunch in between classes.
This affordable vegan restaurant is perfect for anyone wanting Cajun and Creole cuisine straight from a New Orleans chef. Their menu changes with the addition of new specialties, and allows patrons to experience some spicy Cajun and Creole food without breaking the bank— prices range from $10 to $13 for an entrée. Not to mention their beignet balls, which are soft and pull apart in your mouth, are to die for.
Juju’s is available to order online and can be picked up at the restaurant. This is a must-stop for anyone in Lincoln who is looking for an amazing, environmentally friendly opportunity to try Creole and Cajun food from an authentic New Orleans perspective.
Honorable Mention: Pepe’s Bistro
Pepe’s Bistro is a small local business that unfortunately won’t be physically around for very much longer. The restaurant will be closing Nov. 1, but will still be open for catering and pop-up services to allow customers to still enjoy the food.
While it is sad to see this restaurant close, it is still worth trying. If you are ever able to attend or host an event, Pepe’s is a fantastic choice.