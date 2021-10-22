Local stores in Lincoln offer a wide range of eco-friendly and ethically sourced items. A variety of them can be found in places near you. In this article, I have mentioned some of my favorite eco-conscious and ethically sourced stores for everyone to visit in Lincoln and online.
Wax Buffalo Pure Soy Candle Co.
This little store is located on 727 O St. and is easy to miss if you aren’t looking for it. Wax Buffalo supplies many different kinds of items, from bath amenities to home goods. The company started small and grew up integrating local members of the community to help grow their business.
The company’s signature candle collections are indulgent once you get a whiff. The jars that hold the candles can be returned to the store, and customers can receive an in-store discount on their next purchase depending on the size of the jar.
Wax Buffalo also carries its own hand soaps and fragrance roll ons that correspond to their candle collections, and all of these products are in sustainable packaging. Reusable bags are also another great item to grab when visiting the store. They are easy to store in your purse or backpack and are convenient to have when you need them.
The constant rotation of items that circulate through Wax Buffalo leave you always wanting to come back. If you see something you like, you better grab it, as it might be sold out the next time you visit.
Ten Thousand Villages
Ten Thousand Villages, in the heart of the Haymarket is located at 140 N 8th St. This quaint store upholds a very important message: “maker-to-market.” The message is a part of their fair trade initiative which focuses on countries that may be currently struggling to give creators financial independence.
The store holds a plethora of items from gifts, home decor and even bath products. When you first walk in, you are given a friendly greeting which makes you want to explore more. Ten Thousand Villages also holds a variety of clothing in-store that are perfect for cozying up at home.
While Ten Thousand Villages mainly focuses on ethically sourced items, they also hold vast amounts of eco-friendly kitchenware. Their Hemp Kitchen Scrubbers are able to be washed and reused time-after-time and are a staple in my apartment.
This is a store that keeps giving, not only to the environment but also to many communities in need around the world, which makes buying from them the best retail therapy.
Greenstain
Greenstain is a clothing store that was started by a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Gage Mruz. Although this store is only featured online, it is one that upholds great environmental standards. Greenstain aims to have a negative carbon footprint while also upholding the quality of their products.
Greenstain features unique shirts with a plethora of different designs available online. In an interview, Mruz said he donates part of the profits to One Tree Planted, which works on planting trees in North America.
Purchasing eco-conscious products can be overbearing at first, especially when you don’t know where to start your research. I hope to have educated and eased some of the stress that comes with wanting to shop eco-friendly.