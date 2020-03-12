Spring break is around the corner, and for some it seems this break cannot come soon enough. Adventure awaits, if only a college student’s bank account could afford it. As classes are beginning to pick up, time becomes a more precious commodity.
However, one doesn’t have to go to the edge of the Earth to experience a break and at least a small change of scenery. Listed below are three great places to have a small yet rewarding trip before spring break.
1. Ashland, Nebraska
Roughly half an hour outside of Lincoln sits the small town of Ashland. Known for its picturesque, historic downtown, beautiful scenery and small shopping center, Ashland is a great place for a day trip. Because of the plethora of activities in and surrounding it, this town is a hidden gem in the Nebraska countryside. Not only is Ashland close to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, the Wildlife Safari Park and Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, but it also has its own local attractions.
The cobblestone setting of Silver Street is the main vein of Ashland’s business district and hosts a collection of shops, coffee bars and restaurants. A couple of which are the paper and stationery boutique Postscript and the diner Cheri O’s. With the mix of small-town charm and surrounding wildlife, Ashland makes for an entertaining day trip.
3. Des Moines, Iowa
While this destination is a little further out — roughly a 3-hour road trip — the many attractions of Des Moines make the drive worth it. The city has everything from fantastic book sales and weekend morning farmers markets to an antique river walkway. Also, the food scene of Des Moines is affordable and rich in diversity. One such restaurant is St. Kilda, an Australian cafe near downtown.
Des Moines also has a variety of museums, such as the State Historical Museum of Iowa, the Science Center of Iowa, the Pappajohn Sculpture Park and arguably the most famous, the Des Moines Art Center. While it isn’t very well known, Des Moines can make for a memorable day trip.
3. Manhattan, Kansas
At just under 3 hours, Manhattan is directly south from Lincoln, near Junction City, Kansas. Home to Kansas State University, this college town combines an urban setting with natural charm and has lots of museums, food and parks to explore. The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art shows rotating exhibitions and impressive architecture.
One natural history museum to visit in Manhattan is the Flint Hills Discovery Center, which contains exhibits of both natural and cultural history from the region. Finally, there’s Tuttle Creek State Park, which includes a reservoir and park area directly adjacent to Manhattan. This area offers beautiful hikes and scenic overlooks. One doesn’t have to travel far to experience the relief of escaping school stress, even if it’s just for a day.