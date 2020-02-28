Improvisational comedy company The Second City has produced countless notable alumni, including Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The women of The Second City’s “She The People,” performing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts this weekend, have followed in the comedic footsteps of these icons to create an all-female comedy show.
Cast member Katie Caussin said The Second City has produced different incarnations of all-female shows in the past. However, she added that this is the first production to be completely developed by women. Under the direction of Carly Heffernan from Second City Toronto, the show was workshopped in summer 2017 and debuted that fall.
“It opened around the time that the whole Harvey Weinstein [and] MeToo movement stuff was coming out, so it really kind of hit the zeitgeist at the right time and women really responded to it,” Caussin said. “We were supposed to just be a short run that fall, but then we ended up coming back in the new year and having an open-ended run, and we've been running ever since.”
Caussin graduated from Radford University in Virginia in 1990 with a degree in theater. She moved to Chicago in 1992 to pursue acting, but said she then got sidetracked by comedy.
“I found how much I loved that, just because you're able to say things in a way that you can't say in other forms,” she said.
Caussin has been with The Second City on and off for over 20 years as a member of its resident company shows and touring productions. She said she loves being able to examine society and politics through satire and has enjoyed translating that to women’s issues in this show — one that tackles everything from Donald Trump to body image.
“We hit on … the petty s*** that women fret over as well as the bigger issues like reproductive rights or race or the pay gap, things like that — the more political feminist issues definitely … but also the silly, stupid stuff associated with being a woman,” Caussin said.
Caussin said she has enjoyed seeing female audience members come away from the show with a new sense of empowerment, though she added that it’s a show anybody can enjoy.
“I think it's just been really empowering for women to watch women leave it really psyched up, and men too, for that matter,” Caussin said. “I think a lot of men are dragged there probably, except for the gay men, they love it. They love to see a whole cast of strong women. They're not as threatened by that as straight men are, not to make broad strokes about all straight men. But plenty of dudes that I know that have come and were dragged there were like, ‘That was really great.’ Yeah, it's like, ‘Wow, women are funny too.’”
While the show certainly provides political and social commentary, Caussin said her main focus while performing is ensuring people leave the show with a smile on their face and a greater understanding of feminism.
“Job number one, more than anything else, is to make people laugh and have a good time,” she said. “But I also hope they leave energized, especially right now, the political climate that we're in, the fact that there's an election going on this year. I hope it energizes people to understand how important this stuff is, what's on the line and to activate them to some degree or another. The women certainly [are] going to be amped up from it, but I also hope that the guys that come see it also have even just a little bit more understanding about where women are coming from, where feminists are coming from. Feminism isn't a dirty word, hopefully everybody's a feminist. All it means is equality.”
“She the People” will be performed Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Lied Center box office.