The Ross will now allow people to rent and stream movies via its website, according to a statement from Director of Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Danny Ladely.
Although the spread of COVID-19 forced the Ross to temporarily close, the theater's website will now offer eight high-quality movies as well as productions from the MET Opera and the London National Theatre, according to Ladely. There are plans to add more films in the future.
According to Ladley, any rental fees will be shared with the Ross by the films’ distributors.
Ladely maintained patrons can still support the Ross even though it’s closed by staying home and streaming these movies.